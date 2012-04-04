Just In
- 2 min ago What You Should Know About The Musical Structure Of COVID-19
-
- 31 min ago Katrina Kaif’s Simple Stay-At-Home Fashion Is What We Can Totally Relate To
- 32 min ago Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Know About The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- 1 hr ago This Instagram Hack For Getting Overnight Heatless Curls Using Scarf Is The Best
Don't Miss
- Sports Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik should retire gracefully: Ramiz Raja
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Sherin Lashes Out At A Troll Who Called Her Aunty
- News Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passes away at 44
- Technology These Smartphones Were Most Searched On Flipkart Last Month
- Finance Covid19 Impact: Life Insurance Policyholders Get Additional 30Days Time For Renewal Payment
- Automobiles 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.91 Lakh
- Education CBSE Academic Calendar 2020-21 For Class 1 To 12
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In April
Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Facts About Lord Hanuman
Hanuman Jayanti 2020 is on 8 April. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. It is believed that Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Rudra because of the red colour. He loves the colour red so, devotees colour the idol with sindur. To celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with spirituality, check out few facts about the monkey God!
Facts about Lord Hanuman:
1. It is believed that Lord Hanuman or the monkey God, is also an incarnation of Lord Shiva and Vayu (wind God).
2. A patron for learning, Hanuman is a devotee of Lord Rama.
3. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha, during the month of Chaitra.
4. Lord Hanuman is a bachelor and has never married. He is only devoted to Lord Rama.
5. Hanuman is also known as Shani. His black complexion is symbolized as a mark of Shani. On Hanuman Jayanti, many devotees worship Lord Shani and Rama to get Hanuman's blessing.
6. It is believed that those who have Shani in their kundli should worship Lord Hanuman.
7. According to believers, midnight is the best time to worship Lord Hanuman.
8. Apart from reading Hanuman Chalisa, a devotee should also chant Hanuman mantra on Hanuman Jayanti.
9. If you want to impress Lord Hanuman, worship Lord Rama. As an honest disciple, Hanuman loves to see his followers worshiping Lord Rama.
10. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees put sindur on their forehead and visit Hanuman temples. They feed bananas to monkeys and men fast whole day.
Hanuman is a bal brahmachari. So, men are allowed to worship and touch the idol. Women can worship but should not touch the idol. These are few facts about Lord Hanuman or the Hindu Monkey God.