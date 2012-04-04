Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Facts About Lord Hanuman Festivals oi-Amrisha Sharma

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 is on 8 April. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. It is believed that Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Rudra because of the red colour. He loves the colour red so, devotees colour the idol with sindur. To celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with spirituality, check out few facts about the monkey God!

Facts about Lord Hanuman:

1. It is believed that Lord Hanuman or the monkey God, is also an incarnation of Lord Shiva and Vayu (wind God).

2. A patron for learning, Hanuman is a devotee of Lord Rama.

3. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha, during the month of Chaitra.

4. Lord Hanuman is a bachelor and has never married. He is only devoted to Lord Rama.

5. Hanuman is also known as Shani. His black complexion is symbolized as a mark of Shani. On Hanuman Jayanti, many devotees worship Lord Shani and Rama to get Hanuman's blessing.

6. It is believed that those who have Shani in their kundli should worship Lord Hanuman.

7. According to believers, midnight is the best time to worship Lord Hanuman.

8. Apart from reading Hanuman Chalisa, a devotee should also chant Hanuman mantra on Hanuman Jayanti.

9. If you want to impress Lord Hanuman, worship Lord Rama. As an honest disciple, Hanuman loves to see his followers worshiping Lord Rama.

10. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees put sindur on their forehead and visit Hanuman temples. They feed bananas to monkeys and men fast whole day.

Hanuman is a bal brahmachari. So, men are allowed to worship and touch the idol. Women can worship but should not touch the idol. These are few facts about Lord Hanuman or the Hindu Monkey God.