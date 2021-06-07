Shani Jayanti 2021: Mantras To Chant And Please Lord Shani Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Shani is believed to be the God of Justice and Karma. As per the Hindu mythology, He is the son of Lord Surya, the Sun God. Every year the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Jyeshtha is observed as Shani Jayanti, the birth of Lord Shani. This year Shani Jayanti falls on 10 June.

Today we are here with some mantras of Lord Shani that you may chant. These mantras will help you in pleasing the deity and seeking His blessings.

1. Ekashari Mantra

Sanskrit: ॐ सः शनैश्चराय नमः ॥

English: Om Sham Shanaischaraye Namah |

Meaning- I offer my salutations to the great Lord Shani.

Benefits- This mantra benefits the devotee of Lord Shani, financially. Chanting this mantra brings wealth and prosperity to one's life.

2. Shani Beej Mantra

Sanskrit: ॐ प्राँ प्रीं प्रौं सः शनैश्चराय नमः ॥

English: Om Praam Preem Praum Sah Shanayishraya Namah |

Meaning: I offer my salutation to the great Lord Shani. Please bless and provide mental peace and calmness to my senses.

Benefits: Chanting Shani Dev Beej mantras regularly with pure intentions help one to grow spiritually and financially. It provides fortune, good luck, and happiness.

3. Shani Vedic Mantra

ऊँ शन्नो देवीरभिष्टडआपो भवन्तुपीतये।

Om Shanno devīrabhistdaapo bhavantupītaye |

Benefits: - This is the Vedic mantra of Shani Dev and by chanting it, Shani Dev keeps calm in the horoscope. He will bless us with health, wealth, and success.

4. Shani Maha Mantra

ॐ निलान्जन समाभासं रविपुत्रं यमाग्रजम।

छायामार्तंड संभूतं तं नमामि शनैश्चरम॥

Om nilanjana samabhasam | Ravi putram yamagrajam |

Cahaya martanda samhubhutam | Tama namami Shanescharam ||

Meaning: Lord Shani is believed to own The appearance of that compelling blue mountain. He is the child of Lord Surya also known as Ravi (the sun god) and the sibling of Yama (God of death). He is born to Chaya Devi and Martanda (other name of sun). Today I sing in the acclaim of the great moving one.

Benefits: Shani Dev is believed to be the God of justice. Chanting this mantra helps one in reducing the effect of one's bad karmas to a great extent.

5. Shani Gayatri Mantra

Sanskrit: ॐ काकध्वजाय विद्महे, खड्गहस्ताय धीमहि

तन्नो मन्दः प्रचोदयात ||

English: Om kaakadhwajaaya vidmahae, khadga hastaaya dheemahi

tanno mandah prachodayaat |

Meaning: I meditate upon the lord with the crow. I worship you to brighten my mind and intellect.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra gives you the strength and the courage to fight unwanted obstacles in your life. Morning recitals of this mantra consistently also keep you motivated to do good in life.

6. Shani Mantra For Shani Dosha

Sanskrit: ऊँ त्रयम्बकं यजामहे सुगंधिम पुष्टिवर्धनम ।

उर्वारुक मिव बन्धनान मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मा मृतात ।।

ॐ शन्नोदेवीरभिष्टय आपो भवन्तु पीतये।शंयोरभिश्रवन्तु नः। ऊँ शं शनैश्चराय नमः।।

ऊँ नीलांजनसमाभासं रविपुत्रं यमाग्रजम्‌।छायामार्तण्डसम्भूतं तं नमामि शनैश्चरम्‌।।

English: om tryambakam yajamahe sugandhim pusti-vardhanam |

urvaruka miva bandhanan mrtyor muksiya mamrtat ||

Om shannodevirabhistaya aapo bhavantu pitaye |

Shanyorabhisravantu nah, Om sam shanaiscaraya namah ||

Om nIlanjanasamabhasam raviputram yamagrajam |

Chayamartandasambhutam tam namami shanaischaram ||

Meaning: I bow to Lord Shani, whose is dark and is the son of Lord Surya. His mother is Chaya and He is the brother of Yama, who moves very slowly. Lord Shani is believed to be a giver as well as a destroyer. Anyone who worships Lord Shani devotedly will get rid of all the troubles of his/her life. He/she will also get all the desires fulfilled.

Benefits: It is said that we suffer Shani Dosha due to our past deeds and actions. Our Karmas make us suffer the consequences of our actions of our last lives. This, to reduce the Shani Dosha and compensate for our wrongdoings, we must perform good deeds. Also, one should chant this mantra to reduce the Sadhesaati. Chanting this mantra will provide you the courage to fight and face the adverse situations.

7. Shani Mantra for Health

ध्वजिनी धामिनी चैव कंकाली कलहप्रिहा।

कंकटी कलही चाउथ तुरंगी महिषी अजा।।

शनैर्नामानि पत्नीनामेतानि संजपन् पुमान्।दुःखानि नाश्येन्नित्यं सौभाग्यमेधते सुखमं।।

Dhvajini dhamini chaiva kanvali kalahapriha |

Kankati kalahi chautha turangi mahishi ajaa ||

shanairnamani patninametani sanjapan puman |

Duhkhani nasyennityam saubhagyamedhate sukhaman ||

Benefits: Chanting this mantra with devotion and dedication helps one in getting rid off all the health issues.