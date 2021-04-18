Ram Navami 2021: Powerful Mantras Of Lord Rama That You Can Chant Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, one among the Holy Trinity. It is said that Rama descended on the Earth to annihilate demons and eliminate evils. This year Hindus will be observing Ram Navami on 20 and 21 April 2021. "Ram" is considered to be one of the most chanted words by Hindus.

Today we are here with some powerful mantras that you can chant during this festival to seek the blessings of Lord Rama. Scroll down the article to read more.

Also read: Ram Navami 2021: Different Names Of Lord Rama Along With Their Meanings

1. Rama Moola Mantra

ॐ श्री रामाय नमः॥

Om Shri Ramaya Namah॥

Meaning: Salutations to the Great Rama.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra blesses one with a long, healthy and prosperous life.

2. Rama Taraka Mantra

श्री राम जय राम जय जय राम॥

Shri Rama Jaya Rama Jaya Jaya Rama॥

Meaning: Victory to Lord Rama. Hail Lord Rama.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra provides strength, righteousness and courage. It also removes fear from one's mind.

3. Rama Gayatri Mantra

ॐ दाशरथये विद्महे सीतावल्लभाय धीमहि, तन्नो राम प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Dasharathaye Vidmahe Sitavallabhaya Dhimahi,

Tanno Rama Prachodayat॥

Meaning: Om, I am meditating on the name of Lord Rama, the son of King Dashrath. Oh, consort of Goddess Sita, bless me with higher intellect and illuminated mind.

Benefits: The mantra gives intellect and wisdom to the one who chants this mantra with utmost devotion and dedication.

4. Rama Dhyana Mantra

ॐ आपदामपहर्तारम् दाताराम् सर्वसम्पदाम्।

लोकाभिरामम् श्रीरामम् भूयो-भूयो नमाम्यहम्॥

Om Apadamapahartaram Dataram Sarvasampadam।

Lokabhiramam Shriramam Bhuyo-Bhuyo Namamyaham॥

Meaning: I bow to Lord Rama who is the most beautiful and removes sadness and grieves from one's life.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra brings prosperity and wealth to one's life. The mantra also eradicates sorrow and pain from one's life.

Also read: Ram Navami 2021: The Story Of Lord Rama, Shabri And Her Half-Eaten Berries

5. Kodanda Rama Mantra

श्री राम जय राम कोदण्ड राम॥

Shri Rama Jaya Rama Kodanda Rama॥

Meaning: Salutation to Lord Rama who holds Kodanda bow in His hands. It is said that the mantra is the combination of invincibility and ultimate victory.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra can help one in removing all fears and obstacles from one's life. The mantra also brings success and prosperity to one's life.