Parama Ekadashi 2020: Date, Muhurta And Significance Of This Festival

Like every other Ekadashi, Parama Ekadashi is also a Hindu festival which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The festival is observed by Hindus, especially by the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This year the festival will be observed on 13 October 2020. If you do not know much about this festival, then scroll down the article to read more.

Date And Muhurta Of Parama Ekadashi

Every year Parama Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi tithi (11th day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Adhik or Purushottam maas. This year the festival will be observed on 13 October 2020. The Parama Ekadashi tithi will begin at 04:38 pm on 12 October 2020 whereas the tithi will end at 02:35 pm on 13 October 2020. During this period devotees of Lord Vishnu can worship Him.

Vrat Katha

Once there lived a humble and learned brahmin Sumedha with his wife Pavitra in a village named Kampilya. The couple was known for their kindness, generosity and humbleness. Though they had very little to survive, they always took proper care of those who visited their ashrama and took shelter. There were times when they had nothing to eat as they used to donate their grains and other things to people who visited them. One Sumedha thought of moving to a big city so that they could earn more money and serve people in a better manner. But his wife believed otherwise and asked Sumedha to quit the idea of relocating to a nearby city in order to earn money.

The couple continued to live in their ashrama in Kampilya. Once a great sage visited their ashrama and as usual the couple welcomed the sage with all they had. They ensured that the sage had no trouble while he lived at their place. Impressed by the couple's hospitality and generosity, the sage advised the couple to observe a fast on the ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Adhik maas. The couples agreed to this and soon observed a fast with austerity, dedication and devotion. Pleased by their devotion and true intentions, Lord Vishnu blessed the couple with wealth, prosperity and long life. Soon, the couple's situation improved and they still continued to look after people with dedication and selfless love.

Significance Of Parama Ekadashi

The festival is considered to be one of the most important Ekadashis.

On this day, devotees of lord Vishnu observe a fast and worship Him as per the rituals.

It is believed that observing fast on this day can help people in seeking blessings in the form of name, fame, prosperity, wealth and mental peace.

Those who are facing constant troubles in their lives should donate food, clothes and grains on this day.