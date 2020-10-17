Just In
Navratri 2020: Famous Durga Temples In Maharashtra
There are numerous Durga Temples across the country that are quite popular among the devotees of Goddess Durga. Some of them are Shakti Peethas that are basically dedicated to Goddess Parvati (Durga).
These are the places where the body parts of Goddess Sati fell after Lord Vishnu cut Her dead body using His Sudarshan Chakra. This Navratri is where you are willing to visit some of the famous Durga Temples in Maharashtra, then scroll down the article to read more.
1. Chaturshringi Temple, Pune
Chaturshringi temple is one of the most famous temples in Maharashtra. Situated on a hill at the Senapati Bapat Road, the temple is dedicated to Goddess Shakti (Parvati). The temple has a height of 90 feet and a width of 125 feet. The deity in the temple is considered to be the symbol of faith, prosperity and power.
2. Mumba Devi Temple, Mumbai
Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai is undoubtedly one of the most popular Durga Temples in Maharashtra. People believe that Mumbai city got its name from the temple. The temple is dedicated to the city's deity, Devi Mumba, who Herself is the incarnation of Goddess Durga.
3. Tulaja Bhavani Temple, Solapur
Tulaja Bhawani temple is another famous Durga Temple in Maharashtra and is situated 45 km from Solapur. It is considered to be one of the 51 shakti peethas. The temple is located at a hill known as Yamunachala which belongs to the Sahyadri Range. According to local people, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to visit this temple on a daily basis.
4. Saptashrungi Temple, Nashik
Saptashrungi Temple is a beautiful temple dedicated to Goddess Shakti. The temple is situated 60 kms away from Nashil and is considered to be one of the three and a half shakti peethas in the state. It is one of the most visited religious places in India.
5. Renuka Devi Temple, Mahur
Renuka Devi is said to be one of three and half shakti peethas situated in Maharashtra. The deity in the temple is known as the incarnation of Goddess Parvati. Due to this, the temple is quite famous among people belonging to Maharashtra.
6. Ekvira Temple, Lonavala
If visiting Lonavala is on your wishlist then, do visit the Ekvira temple located near the Karla caves near Lonavala. The temple is located on a hill and one needs to climb over 500 steps to reach the temple. The deity in the temple is worshipped mostly by people belonging to the Aagri-Koli community.
7. Vajreshwari Temple, Mumbai
This is another famous Durga Temple in Maharashtra. It is 80 km away from Mumbai and is dedicated to Sri Vajreshwari Yogini Devi who's known as the incarnation of Goddess Parvati. The temple is surrounded by a fort and is extremely famous among the people.
So, these were some of the important Durga Temples in Maharashtra that you can visit during this Navratri. We hope you will enjoy visiting them.