Mantras Of Lord Ganesha To Chant And Seek His Blessings

Lord Ganesha is said to be the remover of obstacles and the Lord of wisdom and knowledge. Hindus always worship Lord Ganesha before beginning their work. People believe that worshipping Lord Ganesha before initiating any important work, can help in accomplishing the work in a better manner. Therefore, people often invoke Lord Ganesha, especially when they are in any trouble.

Though there are many mantras and ways of invoking Lord Ganesha, we have brought some important and powerful mantras for you to recite. In order to know those mantras, scroll down to read on.

1. Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra

वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ ।

निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा ॥

Vakratunda Maha-Kaaya Surya-Kotti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa

Meaning: O Lord, with a curved trunk, your body has the aura of thousands of lights of the Sun. I request you to take away obstacles from my life. May my work get accomplished in peace.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra can help one in relieving all obstacles from his/her life. It helps one in achieving wisdom, wealth, good luck and prosperity in his/her endeavours.

2. Ganesh Gayatri Mantra

ॐ गं गणपतये नमः

Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha

Meaning: We pray to one who has the head of a single-tusked elephant. He is omnipresent. We meditate and pray to the Great Lord having an elephant's trunk. We bow before the single-tusked-headed God to illuminate our soul and mind with wisdom.

Benefits: Those who chant this mantra daily gain high wisdom, modesty and righteousness. The mantra also removes all the obstacles from one's life.

3. Basic Ganpati Mantra

ॐ गं गणपतये नमः

Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha

Meaning: We bow to Lord Ganesha to accept His quality of wisdom and righteousness.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra helps in warding off all the negativities from one's life. The mantra helps in getting success in all the ventures that one starts.

4. Ganadhyaksha Mantra

ॐ गणाध्यक्षा नमः

Om Ganadhyakhsaya Namah

Meaning: Salutations to the leader of the Gana, the followers and the army of Lord Shiva.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra helps in maintaining the well-being of a city or particular region. Also, those who chant this mantra all the time are blessed with a strong personality and leadership quality.

5. Gajananaya Mantra

ॐ गजाननाय नमः।

Aum Gajānanāya Namaḥ

Meaning: We worship the Lord whose head is that of an elephant. The Lord carries an elephant head to fulfill His duties and bless the universe.

Benefits: The mantra encourages humble living, peace and consciousness. Those who chant this mantra, get relieved from ego and fulfill His/Her duty. People who yearn for mental peace should always chant this mantra.

6. Vighnanashaya Mantra

ॐ विघ्ननाशाय नमः।

Om Vighnanashaya Namah

Meaning: We worship Lord Ganpati who is always there to remove our obstacles.

Benefits: People worship Ganpati to get rid of all the obstacles in their lives. Chanting this mantra helps in facing social, economical and other problems of life in an easier manner. Also, those who chant this mantra are able to overcome the obstacles and problems of their life.

7. Lambodaraya Mantra

ॐ लम्बोदराय नमः।

Om Lambodaraya Namah

Meaning: We offer prayers to Lord with a big stomach.

Benefits: The big belly of Lord Ganesha refers to the universe. Those who chant this mantra daily are able to maintain a good bond with the people around them.

8. Vikataya Ganesha Mantra

ॐ विकटाय नमः।

Om Viktaya Namah

Meaning: We pray to Lord Ganesha to ward off our fears.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra helps one in relieving fears. Those who find themselves surrounded by obstacles should chant this mantra. The mantra helps in reminding one's goals and dreams. It also helps in getting salvation and inspiration.

9. Vinayakaya Ganesha Mantra

ॐ विनायकाय नमः।

Om Vinayakaya Namah

Meaning: We pray to the one who always resolves our problems.

Benefits: By chanting this mantra, one becomes powerful and impactful both at his workplace and home. Lord Ganesha, Himself resolves the problems of those who chant this mantra with dedication.

10. Siddhi Vinayaka Mantra

ॐ नमो सिद्धि विनायकाय सर्व कार्य कर्त्रे सर्व विघ्न प्रशमनाय सर्व राज्य वश्यकरणाय सर्वजन सर्वस्त्री पुरुष आकर्षणाय श्रीं ॐ स्वाहा ॥

Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva kaarya kartrey Sarva vighna prashamnay Sarvarjaya Vashyakarnaya Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Shreeng Om Swaha.

Meaning: Siddhi Vinayak means the God of Achievement and Enlightenment. The mantra means, O Lord of Achievement and Enlightenment, you are the one who makes all our endeavours possible. You are the remover of all kinds of obstacles and bless the universe always. We always look up to you.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra in the right way helps one in gaining peace, prosperity, spiritual enlightenment and strong influence in society. The mantra also helps in the fulfillment of all materialistic needs and desires.

