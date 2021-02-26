Just In
- just now Your Friday Fashion Roundup Ft. Parineeti Chopra, Shahana Goswami, And Amyra Dastur
-
- 34 min ago Mumbai Saga Trailer Launch: John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi Make Dapper Statement In Their Stylish Outfits
- 44 min ago Pistachio Cake Recipe: How To Make This Cake At Home
- 1 hr ago Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Make A Stylish And Stunning Appearance At An Event
Don't Miss
- Movies Pakhi Gets Kidnapped, Will Anupamaa And Vanraj Be Able To Find Her?
- News Tamil Nadu govt announces new gold loan waiver scheme
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In March
- Finance India's Q3 GDP Grows to 0.4 Per cent
- Education SSC JE Result 2021 For Paper 1 To Be Released Today
- Sports "Expecting many Indian swimmers to have ‘A' Cuts by next Olympics," says Acclaimed Sports Science Expert
- Technology Reliance Jio Increased Revenue Market Share In October-December, Say Analysts
- Automobiles Okinawa Oki100 Electric Bike Teased Ahead Of Launch: Here Are All The Details!
Maha Shivratri 2021: Powerful Mantras Of Lord Shiva That You Can Chant
Lord Shiva is said to be the Supreme God. He is one of the holy trinity consisting Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, Lord Shiva being Mahesh. Despite His ferocious and fierce persona, Lord Shiva is said to be the one who is easily pleased. Though Lord Shiva is said to be the destructor, He is the symbol of mercy.
He always protects His devotees from all sorts of evils and mishappenings. It is said that worshipping Lord Shiva with full devotion and dedication, one can gain His blessings. Devotees often chant the mantra to gain His blessings. This Maha Shivratri dedicates himself completely to Lord Shiva by chanting some of His powerful mantras. Today we are here with some mantras that you can chant to please Lord Shiva. Read on.
1. Panchakshari Shiva Mantra
ॐ नमः शिवाय
Om Namah Shivaya
Meaning: I bow to Lord Shiva.
Shiva is the Supreme God and one's inner self. Chanting this mantra can help a person in invoking himself/herself. The mantra also focuses on boosting self-motivation and seeking safety.
2. Mahamrityunjaya mantra
ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् |
उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् ॥
Om Trymbakam Yajaamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam | Urvaarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamrtaat ||
Meaning: Om, we people worship the one who is three-eyed. He is fragrant, always nourishes the world with His love and blessings. I am like a cucumber tied to its creepers through many bondages. I want to be liberated from death so that I am able to separate myself from this immortal world.
3. Rudra Mantra
ॐ नमो भगवते रूद्राय ।
Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay
Meaning: O Rudra (Lord Shiva's ferocious and warrior form), I am here to please you through my devotion.
4. Shiva Gayatri Mantra
ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात ।
Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat
Meaning: O great God and Purusha, I am here to meditate by chanting your name. Grant me intellect and wisdom. Dear Lord Rudra, please illuminate my mind.
5. Shiva Dhyan Mantra
करचरणकृतं वाक् कायजं कर्मजं वा श्रवणनयनजं वा मानसंवापराधं ।
विहितं विहितं वा सर्व मेतत् क्षमस्व जय जय करुणाब्धे श्री महादेव शम्भो ॥
Karacharana Kritam Vaa Kaayjam Karmajam Vaa Shravannayanjam Vaa Maansam Vaa Paradham |
Vihitam Vihitam Vaa Sarv Metat Kshamasva Jay Jay Karunaabdhe Shree Mahadev Shambho ||
Meaning: Ode to the Supreme One to cleanse the body, mind, and soul of all the stress, rejection, failure, depression and other negative forces that one faces.
6. Shiva Stotram
नमस्ते अस्तु भगवन विश्र्वेश्र्वराय
महादेवाय त्र्यम्बकाय त्रिपुरान्तकाय
त्रिकालाग्निकालाय कालाग्निरुद्राय
नीलकण्ठाय मृत्युंजयाय सर्वेश्र्वराय सदाशिवाय
श्रीमन् महादेवाय नमः
Namaste Astu Bhagavan
Vishveshvaraaya Mahaadevaaya
Trayambak Aaya Tripurantaka Aya
Trikaalaagni - Kaalaaya
Kaala Agni - Rudraya Nilakantaaya Mrityunjayaaya
Sarveshvaraaya Sadaashivaaya
Sriman Mahadevaaya Namah.
Meaning: O Supreme Lord, salutations to you. You are the Lord of the universe, greatest of all!
The one who has three eyes, who enlightens the three worlds (astral, physical & causal). He is the one who controls the past, present and future within himself. He is time. He disciplines the world and can end everything. He whose body is vast just like the blue sky and ocean and has conquered Yama, the Lord of Death and Time.