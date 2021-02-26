ENGLISH

    Maha Shivratri 2021: Powerful Mantras Of Lord Shiva That You Can Chant

    By

    Lord Shiva is said to be the Supreme God. He is one of the holy trinity consisting Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, Lord Shiva being Mahesh. Despite His ferocious and fierce persona, Lord Shiva is said to be the one who is easily pleased. Though Lord Shiva is said to be the destructor, He is the symbol of mercy.

    He always protects His devotees from all sorts of evils and mishappenings. It is said that worshipping Lord Shiva with full devotion and dedication, one can gain His blessings. Devotees often chant the mantra to gain His blessings. This Maha Shivratri dedicates himself completely to Lord Shiva by chanting some of His powerful mantras. Today we are here with some mantras that you can chant to please Lord Shiva. Read on.

    1. Panchakshari Shiva Mantra

    ॐ नमः शिवाय

    Om Namah Shivaya

    Meaning: I bow to Lord Shiva.

    Shiva is the Supreme God and one's inner self. Chanting this mantra can help a person in invoking himself/herself. The mantra also focuses on boosting self-motivation and seeking safety.

    2. Mahamrityunjaya mantra

    ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् |

    उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् ॥

    Om Trymbakam Yajaamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam | Urvaarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamrtaat ||

    Meaning: Om, we people worship the one who is three-eyed. He is fragrant, always nourishes the world with His love and blessings. I am like a cucumber tied to its creepers through many bondages. I want to be liberated from death so that I am able to separate myself from this immortal world.

    3. Rudra Mantra

    ॐ नमो भगवते रूद्राय ।

    Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

    Meaning: O Rudra (Lord Shiva's ferocious and warrior form), I am here to please you through my devotion.

    4. Shiva Gayatri Mantra

    ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात ।

    Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

    Meaning: O great God and Purusha, I am here to meditate by chanting your name. Grant me intellect and wisdom. Dear Lord Rudra, please illuminate my mind.

    5. Shiva Dhyan Mantra

    करचरणकृतं वाक् कायजं कर्मजं वा श्रवणनयनजं वा मानसंवापराधं ।

    विहितं विहितं वा सर्व मेतत् क्षमस्व जय जय करुणाब्धे श्री महादेव शम्भो ॥

    Karacharana Kritam Vaa Kaayjam Karmajam Vaa Shravannayanjam Vaa Maansam Vaa Paradham |

    Vihitam Vihitam Vaa Sarv Metat Kshamasva Jay Jay Karunaabdhe Shree Mahadev Shambho ||

    Meaning: Ode to the Supreme One to cleanse the body, mind, and soul of all the stress, rejection, failure, depression and other negative forces that one faces.

    6. Shiva Stotram

    नमस्ते अस्तु भगवन विश्र्वेश्र्वराय

    महादेवाय त्र्यम्बकाय त्रिपुरान्तकाय

    त्रिकालाग्निकालाय कालाग्निरुद्राय

    नीलकण्ठाय मृत्युंजयाय सर्वेश्र्वराय सदाशिवाय

    श्रीमन् महादेवाय नमः

    Namaste Astu Bhagavan

    Vishveshvaraaya Mahaadevaaya

    Trayambak Aaya Tripurantaka Aya

    Trikaalaagni - Kaalaaya

    Kaala Agni - Rudraya Nilakantaaya Mrityunjayaaya

    Sarveshvaraaya Sadaashivaaya

    Sriman Mahadevaaya Namah.

    Meaning: O Supreme Lord, salutations to you. You are the Lord of the universe, greatest of all!

    The one who has three eyes, who enlightens the three worlds (astral, physical & causal). He is the one who controls the past, present and future within himself. He is time. He disciplines the world and can end everything. He whose body is vast just like the blue sky and ocean and has conquered Yama, the Lord of Death and Time.

    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 18:30 [IST]
