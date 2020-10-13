ENGLISH

    Navratri 2020: List Of Shakti Peethas Across The World

    In Hindu mythology, Goddess Shakti also known as Parvati or Durga is considered to be the source of all forms of cosmic energy. She is believed to be the one who slays demonic energies negative vibes and other evils. Hindus worship the Goddess in many forms and seek Her blessings.

    One such way of worshipping the deity is by celebrating Durga Puja and worshipping Her for nine days. This nine-day celebration and worshipping together is known as Navratri. During these nine days, devotees of Goddess Durga worship Her nine-different forms and seek blessings from them.

    But do you know that during Navratri, people belonging to the Hindu community also visit the 51 shakti peethas situated across the world? Though one may not be able to visit all of them, they try their best to visit at least one of them. Those who don't know, shakti peethas are the religious places where the body parts of Goddess Sati fell after She jumped into the Hawan Kund and Lord Vishnu cut Her body in 51 parts using His Sudarshan Chakra. The reason why Goddess Sati jumped into the Hawan Kund can be understood with the help of a short mythological story.

    Sati was the daughter of Maharaj Daksha, one of the sons of Lord Brahma. She wanted to marry Lord Shiva but since Daksha didn't like Shiva he tried his best to stop his dear daughter.

    Sati finally married Shiva against the wish of Her parents and was happy in Her married life. But King Daksha wanted to seek revenge on Lord Shiva and for this, He thought of organising a grand Yagya. He didn't invite Lord Shiva and Sati to this Yagya. When Sati came to know about the Yagya, She expressed the desire of going to Her father's home. Lord Shiva forbade Her to go as they were not invited to the Yagya. Yet She still went to Daksha's home and to Her shock Raksha insulted Sati and Shiva. He abused Shiva and mocked Him. Sati realising Her mistake of not listening to Her husband, She jumped into the Hawan Kund. She died in the fire and this infuriated Lord Shiva. He came to the Yagya and held Daksha responsible for the death of Sati. When Daksha didn't realise his mistake and went on insulting the couple, Lord Shiva beheaded Daksha. After this, He picked up the burnt body of Sati and carried it on his shoulder. After this, he roamed across the universe and mourned over the death of His dear wife. Soon the entire God pleaded Lord Shiva to perform the final rites of Sati and overcome the grief. But Lord Shiva didn't listen to them. Eventually, Lord Vishnu had to use His Sudarshan Chakra to cut the dead body of Sati. Due to this, Her body was divided into 51 parts that fell at different places across the universe.

    To know where these shakti peethas are, scroll down the article to read more.

    1. Shakti Mahamaya: Amarnath, Jammu & Kashmir

    2. Shakti Phullara: Attahasa, West Bengal

    3. Shakti Bahula: Bahula, West Bengal

    4. Shakti Mahishamardini: Bakreshwar

    5. Shakti Avanti: Bhairav Parvat, Madhya Pradesh

    6. Shakti Aparna: Bhavanipur, Bangladesh

    7. Gandaki Chandi: Gandaki, Nepal

    8. Shakti Bhramari: Janasthaan, Nasik

    9. Shakti Kottari: Hinglaj, Karanchi, Pakistan

    10. Shakti Jayanti: Jayanti, Bangladesh

    11. Shakti Siddhida/ Ambika: Jwala, Himachal Pradesh

    12. Shakti Kalika: Kalighat, West Bengal

    13. Shakti Kali: Kalmadhav, Madhya Pradesh

    14. Shakti Yogeshwari: Yogeshwari, Bangladesh

    15. Shakti Kamakhya: Kamakhya, Assam

    16. Shakti Devi Garbha: Kankalitala, West Bengal

    17. Shakti Sravani: Kanyashram, Kanya Kumari, Tamil Nadu

    18. Shakti JayaDurga: Chamudeswari, Karnataka

    19. Shakti Vimla: Kireet, West Bengal

    20. Shakti Kumari: Ratnavali, West Bengal

    21. Shakti Bhramari: Trisrota, West Bengal

    22. Shakti Dakshayani: Manasa, Tibet, China

    23. Shakti Gayatri: Maniband, Rajasthan

    24. Shakti Uma: Mithila, Border Of India & Nepal

    25. Shakti Indrakshi: Nainativu, Sri Lanka

    26. Shakti Mahashira: Guhyeshwari, Nepal

    27. Shakti Bhawani: Chandranath, Bangladesh

    28. Shakti Varah: Panchsagar, Uttar Pradesh

    29. Shakti Chandrabhaga, Prabhas, Gujarat

    30. Shakti Lalita: Prayag,

    31. Shakti Savitri: Kurukshetra, Haryana

    32. Shakti Shivani: Maihar, Madhya Pradesh

    33. Shakti Nandini: Nandikeshwari, West Bengal

    34. Shakti Rakini: Vishweshwari, Near Godavari River

    35. Shakti Mahisha-Mardini: Shivaharkaray, Pakistan

    36. Shakti Narmada: Shondesh, Madhya Pradesh

    37. Shakti Sundari: SriSailam, Andhra Pradesh

    38. Shakti Maha-Lakshmi: Sri Shail, Bangladesh

    39. Shakti Narayani: Shuchi, Tamil Nadu

    40. Shakti Sugandha: Shikharpur, Bangladesh

    41. Shakti Mangal Chandika: Ujjani, West Bengal

    42. Shakti Tripur Sundari: Tripura, Udaipur Town

    43. Shakti Vishalakshi: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

    44. Shakti Kripalini: Vibash, West Bengal

    45. Shakti Ambika: Bharatpur, Rajasthan

    46. Shakti Uma: Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

    47. Shakti Tripurmalini: Jalandhar, Punjab

    48. Shakti Amba: Ambaji, Gujarat

    49. Shakti Jai Durga: Deoghar, Jharkhand

    50. Shakti Danteshwari: Danteshwari, Chhattisgarh

    51. Shakti Vimla: Biraj, Bhubaneswar

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
