Navratri 2020: List Of Shakti Peethas Across The World

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Shakti also known as Parvati or Durga is considered to be the source of all forms of cosmic energy. She is believed to be the one who slays demonic energies negative vibes and other evils. Hindus worship the Goddess in many forms and seek Her blessings.

One such way of worshipping the deity is by celebrating Durga Puja and worshipping Her for nine days. This nine-day celebration and worshipping together is known as Navratri. During these nine days, devotees of Goddess Durga worship Her nine-different forms and seek blessings from them.

But do you know that during Navratri, people belonging to the Hindu community also visit the 51 shakti peethas situated across the world? Though one may not be able to visit all of them, they try their best to visit at least one of them. Those who don't know, shakti peethas are the religious places where the body parts of Goddess Sati fell after She jumped into the Hawan Kund and Lord Vishnu cut Her body in 51 parts using His Sudarshan Chakra. The reason why Goddess Sati jumped into the Hawan Kund can be understood with the help of a short mythological story.

Sati was the daughter of Maharaj Daksha, one of the sons of Lord Brahma. She wanted to marry Lord Shiva but since Daksha didn't like Shiva he tried his best to stop his dear daughter.

Sati finally married Shiva against the wish of Her parents and was happy in Her married life. But King Daksha wanted to seek revenge on Lord Shiva and for this, He thought of organising a grand Yagya. He didn't invite Lord Shiva and Sati to this Yagya. When Sati came to know about the Yagya, She expressed the desire of going to Her father's home. Lord Shiva forbade Her to go as they were not invited to the Yagya. Yet She still went to Daksha's home and to Her shock Raksha insulted Sati and Shiva. He abused Shiva and mocked Him. Sati realising Her mistake of not listening to Her husband, She jumped into the Hawan Kund. She died in the fire and this infuriated Lord Shiva. He came to the Yagya and held Daksha responsible for the death of Sati. When Daksha didn't realise his mistake and went on insulting the couple, Lord Shiva beheaded Daksha. After this, He picked up the burnt body of Sati and carried it on his shoulder. After this, he roamed across the universe and mourned over the death of His dear wife. Soon the entire God pleaded Lord Shiva to perform the final rites of Sati and overcome the grief. But Lord Shiva didn't listen to them. Eventually, Lord Vishnu had to use His Sudarshan Chakra to cut the dead body of Sati. Due to this, Her body was divided into 51 parts that fell at different places across the universe.

To know where these shakti peethas are, scroll down the article to read more.

1. Shakti Mahamaya: Amarnath, Jammu & Kashmir

2. Shakti Phullara: Attahasa, West Bengal

3. Shakti Bahula: Bahula, West Bengal

4. Shakti Mahishamardini: Bakreshwar

5. Shakti Avanti: Bhairav Parvat, Madhya Pradesh

6. Shakti Aparna: Bhavanipur, Bangladesh

7. Gandaki Chandi: Gandaki, Nepal

8. Shakti Bhramari: Janasthaan, Nasik

9. Shakti Kottari: Hinglaj, Karanchi, Pakistan

10. Shakti Jayanti: Jayanti, Bangladesh

11. Shakti Siddhida/ Ambika: Jwala, Himachal Pradesh

12. Shakti Kalika: Kalighat, West Bengal

13. Shakti Kali: Kalmadhav, Madhya Pradesh

14. Shakti Yogeshwari: Yogeshwari, Bangladesh

15. Shakti Kamakhya: Kamakhya, Assam

16. Shakti Devi Garbha: Kankalitala, West Bengal

17. Shakti Sravani: Kanyashram, Kanya Kumari, Tamil Nadu

18. Shakti JayaDurga: Chamudeswari, Karnataka

19. Shakti Vimla: Kireet, West Bengal

20. Shakti Kumari: Ratnavali, West Bengal

21. Shakti Bhramari: Trisrota, West Bengal

22. Shakti Dakshayani: Manasa, Tibet, China

23. Shakti Gayatri: Maniband, Rajasthan

24. Shakti Uma: Mithila, Border Of India & Nepal

25. Shakti Indrakshi: Nainativu, Sri Lanka

26. Shakti Mahashira: Guhyeshwari, Nepal

27. Shakti Bhawani: Chandranath, Bangladesh

28. Shakti Varah: Panchsagar, Uttar Pradesh

29. Shakti Chandrabhaga, Prabhas, Gujarat

30. Shakti Lalita: Prayag,

31. Shakti Savitri: Kurukshetra, Haryana

32. Shakti Shivani: Maihar, Madhya Pradesh

33. Shakti Nandini: Nandikeshwari, West Bengal

34. Shakti Rakini: Vishweshwari, Near Godavari River

35. Shakti Mahisha-Mardini: Shivaharkaray, Pakistan

36. Shakti Narmada: Shondesh, Madhya Pradesh

37. Shakti Sundari: SriSailam, Andhra Pradesh

38. Shakti Maha-Lakshmi: Sri Shail, Bangladesh

39. Shakti Narayani: Shuchi, Tamil Nadu

40. Shakti Sugandha: Shikharpur, Bangladesh

41. Shakti Mangal Chandika: Ujjani, West Bengal

42. Shakti Tripur Sundari: Tripura, Udaipur Town

43. Shakti Vishalakshi: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

44. Shakti Kripalini: Vibash, West Bengal

45. Shakti Ambika: Bharatpur, Rajasthan

46. Shakti Uma: Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

47. Shakti Tripurmalini: Jalandhar, Punjab

48. Shakti Amba: Ambaji, Gujarat

49. Shakti Jai Durga: Deoghar, Jharkhand

50. Shakti Danteshwari: Danteshwari, Chhattisgarh

51. Shakti Vimla: Biraj, Bhubaneswar