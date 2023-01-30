Khadga Mala Mantra The Mystery, Benefits And Rituals Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Devi Khadga Mala Mantra is a famous mala mantra that is dedicated to Sri Devi.A regular sadhana of this stotram is known to please the Divine mother She is believed to protect the sadhaka by laying her garland of swords over his neck and saving him with the power of her sword and her powers. Khadgamala Stotram enables us to transcend the barriers and accomplish self-realisation. Among the fifteen Khadgamalas, five are dedicated to Shakti, five are for Shiva and the other five are for Shiva-Shakti union. It has 15 versions, one for each lunar phase.

Mystery Of Khadga Mala Mantra

By practicing this stotra regularly, the sadhak will be able to attract even Lord Shiva, let alone human beings. A continuous sadhana of this Stotra leads to acquisition of siddhis or occult powers and erases your sins. It is a mantra which should be practiced in total secrecy. Despite so many regulations, the learned say that it can be chanted every day in a normal way provided you are clean in both body and mind, fully devoted to her chants. Even ghee diya puja along with offerings like fruits and flowers, would do.. Anyone who is not initiated into Srividya can learn the Khadga Mala and practice. There are no regular dos and donts for performing this sadhana.

Rituals To Be Followed

There is one rule that needs to be diligently followed. This stotra can be chanted any number of times as long as you stay undisturbed during the recitation procedure. If your kids are at home, or if you live in a noisy apartment, you need not worry. Getting up early and completing your rounds of stotra is the best way to do it in peace and devotion. Disturbances are at the minimum at wee hours in the morning when everyone is asleep.

The practicing methods vary from person to person and region to region. Choose which ever method suits your temperament and your ability. You could also perform it in a simple way every day as given below.

Firstly, light a ghee lamp and place sugar candy for prasad offering near her idol. Chant the stotra. There is a rule that you should chant it for certain number of days, like 9, 18 or 40 days. Reciting for prescribed number of days should conclude with an act of charity. Groceries or sari, which ever you prefer, as per your budget should be gifted to married women to use them at home. Since they say young girls represent Shakti, you can also worship them and gift them with clothes.

Follow your Guru's upadesha or instructions regarding the recitation methods, rituals and duration. If you have not been told anything, then just light a diya and chant with a pure heart. She will bless you with results.

Although there are several books that help you learn the stotra on your own, it is extremely important to remember that it is a very mysterious mantra that should stay hidden and only unravelled to the sadhaka in complete secrecy after a special initiation to it.

Benefits Of Shree Devi Khadga Mala Stotra As Mentioned In The Vamakeswara Tantra.

1. By just remembering this vidya the devotee is getting protection from the dangers arising from fire and earthquake, distress in the kingdom and agony to the King.

2. The devotee is saved from the fears of plunders, theft, battles, floods, and ghosts. Problems from health maladies such as fits, fever, death and troubles from the ghostly creatures are averted.

3. The misgivings between good friends and the evil planetary configurations are resolved by reading of this stotra.

4. It provides timely relief if you are victimised by black magic practices and enemies.

5. If you are in total distress, and begin to recite it at that juncture, you will be protected from the problem you are suffering from..

6. By just thinking about this stotra, all the past and present sins melt away.

7. You will find Vedas and Upanishads easier to understand with regular recitation of this stotra, .

8. All the Agama shastra secrets can be deciphered easily by just reading this stotra.

9. The recitation of this stotra can attract anybody, be it king or gods, towards you.

10. Devatas would bestow all siddhis on this person who recites this stotra.

11. This stotra has five parts of which the first five parts are termed as Shaktimala and the remaining ones are called Siva mala.

12. It provides both wealth in the material world and the self realization abilities to the person who devotedly recites her stotra every day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 18:41 [IST]