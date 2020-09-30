Navratri 2020: Flowers That You Can Offer To 9 Different Forms Of Goddess Durga Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

When it comes to worshipping Hindu deities, flowers play a significant role in the rituals. Offering flowers to the deities during the Puja is considered to be one of the most important rituals associated with any Puja.

Though you can perform any puja with the flowers that are available, there are certain flowers that are best if dedicated to particular deities. As we know, Navratri, one of the biggest Hindu festivals is just a few days ahead, we are here to tell which flowers you can offer to Goddess Durga.

1. Hibiscus The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. In this form, she is the daughter of Himalaya, the king of mountains and his wife Menvati. In order to worship Shailputri manifestation of Goddess Durga, you can offer ghee to the deity along with hibiscus flowers. Shailputri is quite fond of these two items. 2. Shevanti (Chrysanthemums) The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. Goddess Parvati performed hard penance for years in this form. Pleased by her austerity and penance, Lord Shiva accepted Her as His wife. One can worship Goddess Brahmacharini with sweet food and Shevanti flowers. She blesses her devotees with a long, peaceful and pure life. She also blesses those who are going through troubles in their married life. 3. Lotus As we know that on the third of Navratri, the Chandraghanta manifestation of Goddess Durga is worshipped with full rituals and devotion. Offering milk sweets, milk and lotus flowers to the Goddess can bless you with a happy and long life. 4. Jasmine Devi Kushmanda, the fourth manifestation of Goddess Durga is fond of Jasmine flowers. Therefore, offering Jasmine flowers to the Goddess on the fourth day of Navratri can bring you Her blessings in the form of intellect, strength and power. You can also offer malpua, a kind of sweet dish, as bhog to the deity. 5. Yellow Flowers Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. Offering her yellow flowers such as yellow rose can bring god luck and peace in your life. To keep problems at bay, you can offer her bananas along with the flowers as a part of the rituals. This will help you in gaining her blessings in the form of health and a life full of contentment. 6. Marigold Marigolds are favourite flowers of the Katyayani form of Goddess Durga. Devotees of Goddess Durga should worship the deity with Marigold flowers to seek Her blessings. In case, if you are unable to find marigold flowers, then you can also offer yellow jasmine to Goddess Katyayani along with honey as Her bhog. 7. Krishna Kamal (Passiflora) Kalaratri is the seventh form of Goddess Durga and offering Krishna Kamal Kamal flowers to this deity can help you in seeking her blessings. You can also offer jaggery as a bhog to the deity to become fearless and stress-free in your life. 8. Mogra (Arabian Jasmine) On the eighth day of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in her Mahagauri form. Goddess Durga took this form after Lord Shiva was pleased by her penance and appeared in front of her. Since the Goddess had performed strict penance for years without consuming food, Her body turned black. This is when Lord Shiva poured Ganga Jal on the Goddess and her complexion became milky white. Devotees of Goddess Durga should worship Mahagauri by offering her mogra flowers, also known as Arabian Jasmine. 9. Champa Goddess Siddhidhatri, the ninth manifestation of Goddess Durga blesses Her devotees with divine knowledge, energy, strength and wisdom. She is fond of Champa flowers and therefore, offering these flowers to the Goddess can be fruitful for you. It is not that you can't worship the Goddess if you don't have the above-mentioned flowers. It's just that the Goddess is fond of these flowers and thus offering these can benefit you in many ways.