Bhadrapada 2020: Here’s Significance And Festivals To Be Celebrated In This Month

In Hindu mythology, Bhadrapada, also known as the Bhadra month is the sixth month of the year and is often said to be the month of Lord Krishna. This is because Lord Krishna was born in this month.

The month begins from a day after the Shravan Purnima and this year the date falls on 4 August 2020. The month has a great importance in Hindu mythology and today we are going to tell you about the same in detail.

Bhadrapada Amavasya

One of the most important days in the month of Bhadrapada is Amavsya. On this day, many people observe a fast to seek blessings from the Almighty. It is considered to be quite auspicious for Pitru Tarpan (oblation). In case, the Bhadrapada Amavasya falls on Monday, then the importance increases more than anything.

Rituals Of Bhadrapada Amavasya

One should bathe early in the morning on Bhadrapada Amavasya.

One should then offer Arghya to Lord Surya along with some sesame seeds in th flowing water.

On the banks of the river, one should offer pind dan to his/her deceased loved ones. You can also do the same for your forefathers and ancestors.

After this, donate things to the poor and needy people. This ensures that your deceased folks attain peace and salvation.

Then light a mustard oil Diya under a Peepal tree in the evening and pray for your forefathers.

Significance Of Bhadrapada Amavasya

The Bhadrapada Amavasya is the fifteenth day of Bhadrapada month. This year the month begins is on 4 August 2020

The puja also helps in eradicating and getting rid of the Kaal Sarp Dosh.

Those who are suffering from the wrath of Lord Shani can also do the puja on the Bhadrapada Amavasya.

Since green grass also known as the Doobh is collected to perform the rituals of Bahdrapada Amavasya, the day is also known as the Kusha Grahani Amavasya.

Festivals In the Month Of Bhadrapada

Kajari Teej - 6 August 2020

Janmashtami - 11-12 August 2020

Aja Ekadashi - 15 August 2020

Simha Snakranti - 16 August 2020

Hartalika Teej - 21 August 2020

Ganesha Chaturthi - 22 August 2020

Rishi Panchami - 23 August 2020

Radha Ashtami - 26 August 2020

Parsva Ekadashi - 29 August 2020

Anant Chaturdashi - 1 September 2020

Ganesha Visarjan - 1 September 2020

Pratipada Shradha, Pitru Paksha begins - 2 September 2020