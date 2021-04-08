Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki: Lyrics Of Lord Krishna’s Aarti In Hindi And English

ENGLISH

    By

    Lord Krishna is considered to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is believed to be the God of tenderness, compassion, love and protection. He is one of the widely worshipped Gods. people often worship the childhood form of Lord Krishna. Born to Devaki and Basudev and raised by Yashoda and Nand, Lord Krishna is said to have eradicate evil and negativity and restore peace and positivity.

    People worship Lord Krishna in many forms and through various rituals. But one thing that's common in all ritual is the chanting of aarti. For those who don't know, an aarti is a light offering performed by singing devotional hymn. The hymn is generally sung in a form of devotional song and is usually done after the rituals are over. Today we have brought the lyrics of Lord Krishna's aarti. You can memorise this aarti and perform it while worshipping the deity.

    आरती कुंजबिहारी की,

    Aarti Kunjbihari Ki,

    श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की

    Shri Giridhar Krishnamurari ki

    गले में बैजंती माला, बजावै मुरली मधुर बाला।

    Gale mein Baijanti Mala, bajave Murli Madhur Bala |

    श्रवण में कुण्डल झलकाला, नंद के आनंद नंदलाला।

    Shravan mein Kundal Jhalkata, Nand Ke Anand Nandlala |

    गगन सम अंग कांति काली, राधिका चमक रही आली।

    Gagan sam ang kanti kali, radhika chamak rahi aali |

    लतन में ठाढ़े बनमाली;

    Latan mein thadhe banmali;

    भ्रमर सी अलक, कस्तूरी तिलक, चंद्र सी झलक;

    Brahmar si alak, kasturi tilak, chandra si jhalak;

    ललित छवि श्यामा प्यारी की॥

    Lalit chhavi shyama pyari ki ||

    श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

    Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari ki ||

    आरती कुंजबिहारी की

    Aarti Kunjbihari ki

    श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

    Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari ki ||

    कनकमय मोर मुकुट बिलसै, देवता दरसन को तरसैं।

    Kanakmay mor mukut bilase, devata darsan ko tarse |

    गगन सों सुमन रासि बरसै;

    Gagan son suman rasi barse;

    बजे मुरचंग, मधुर मिरदंग, ग्वालिन संग;

    Baje murchang, madhur mirdang, gwalin sang;

    अतुल रति गोप कुमारी की॥

    Atul rato gop kumari ki ||

    श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

    Shri Giridhar Krishnamurari ki ||

    आरती कुंजबिहारी की

    Aarti Kunjbihari ki

    श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

    Shri Giridhar Krishnamurari ki ||

    जहां ते प्रकट भई गंगा, कलुष कलि हारिणि श्रीगंगा।

    Jahan te prakat bhai ganga, kalush kali harini shriganga |

    स्मरन ते होत मोह भंगा;

    Smaran te hot moh bhanga;

    बसी सिव सीस, जटा के बीच, हरै अघ कीच;

    Basi siv sis, jata ke bich, hare agh kich;

    चरन छवि श्रीबनवारी की॥

    Charan chhavi shribanwari ki ||

    श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

    Shri Giridhar Krishnamurari ki ||

    आरती कुंजबिहारी की

    Aarti Kunjbihari ki

    श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

    Shri Giridhar Krishnamurari ki ||

    चमकती उज्ज्वल तट रेनू, बज रही वृंदावन बेनू।

    Chamakti ujjwal tat renu, baj rahi vrindavan benu |

    चहुं दिसि गोपि ग्वाल धेनू;

    Chahun disi gopi gwal dhenu;

    हंसत मृदु मंद,चांदनी चंद, कटत भव फंद;

    Hansat mridu, chandani chand, katat bhav fand;

    टेर सुन दीन भिखारी की॥

    Ter sun deen bhikhari ki ||

    श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

    Shri Giridhar Krishnamurari ki ||

    आरती कुंजबिहारी की

    Aarti Kunjbihari ki

    श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

    Shri Giridhar Krishnamurari ki ||

    आरती कुंजबिहारी की, श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

    Aarti Kunjbihari ki, shri Giridhar Krishnamurari ki ||

    Read more about: lord krishna krishna god aarti lyrics
    Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 16:02 [IST]
