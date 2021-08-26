Dahi Handi 2021: Best Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Images To Share On Krishna Janmashtami Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Gokulashtami and this year it will be celebrated on 30 August. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity whose sole aim was to free the earth from all evils. As per tradition, the next day Dahi Handi is celebrated, which falls on 31 August this year.

Known for his favourite habit of stealing butter from the homes of his neighbourhood and fondly known as 'makhan chor', this festival is done to recreate this famous and iconic episode from Lord Krishna's childhood, but in a symbolic way. Hence, the tradition of Dahi Handi is followed across the world.

Devotees believe that when Lord Krishna stepped on this earth, he took the form of Vishu, his eighth avatar. Therefore, according to the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated on the 8th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadon. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in Mathura and was raised by Yoshada and Nanda, his foster parents. Therefore, this day is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and in a grand manner in India and across the globe.

We have curated heart warming messages, greetings, quotes, images for you to share with your friends, families and colleagues on this auspicious day.

Happy Dahi Handi wishes, quotes, images and messages

1. Sending you and your family warm wishes and greetings. Happy Dahi Handi Festival!

2. Aala re aala Govinda aala! Happy Dahi Handi festival to you and your family.

3. On the joyous day of Dahi Handi festival, here's sending you my warm wishes and greetings to you and your loved ones!

4. "Wishing you and your family a very fun-filled Dahi Handi festival. May Lord Krishna bless you with joy, prosperity and happiness in your life."

5. May Lord Krishna bless you and your family with good health, wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Dahi Handi Festival!

6. May this fun-filled festival of Dahi Handi bring a lot of peace, harmony and positivity in your life and remove all your worries.

7. May all your dreams come true and you enjoy every delight you are fond of. Happy Dahi Handi Festival to you and you!

8. On this joyous occasion of Dahi Handi festival, may the blessings of Lord Krishna be with you always!

9. Let us keep our hearts as soft as butter and may our love overflow for everyone always. Happy Dahi Handi Festival!

10. Aaye re aaye, dekho Baal Gopal aaye...Matki phodne aur makhan khane...Sang apne sakhaon ko bhi laye. Happy Dahi Handi.

11. Hathi Ghoda Palkhi, Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki. Dahi Handi ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

12. Dahi Handi ke shubh avsar par, meri or se aapko dheron shubh kamnayein.

Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 7:00 [IST]