Here Are The Mantras Of Lord Krishna To Chant Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Krishna, the son of Devaki and Basudev and the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is one of the significant Hindu deities. According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was brought up by Yashoda and Nand. Lord Krishna is often shown as a handsome man playing flute with cattle grazing around and gopis dancing. At times, Lord Krishna is also depicted with His foster half-siblings, Balram and Subhadra.

Hindus across the world have immense faith in Lord Krishna as they believe He fulfills all the wishes and desires of His devotees. People believe that those who worship Lord Krishna, get relieved from the fear of death and life and become a righteous person. Today we are here with some mantras of Lord Krishna which when chanted with pure intentions and devotion can help you in receiving His blessings. Scroll down to read more.

1. Krishna Moola Mantra

ॐ कृष्णाय नमः

English: Om Krishnaya Namah

Meaning: O Lord Krishna, Accept my salutations and prayers.

Benefits: chanting this mantra every day can remove fears, anxiety, problems and worries from your life. It also provides you mental peace.

2. Hare Krishna Maha Mantra

हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे हरे राम हरे राम राम राम हरे हरे

English: Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama, Hare Hare

Meaning: Salutations of Lord Krishna and Rama who are two bodies but one being as they are the incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra, takes the devotee to a whole new world that has spirituality, divine peace, positivity and wisdom. The one who chants this mantra daily gains the ability to quit all the evil and wrongdoings of life.

3. Krishna Gayatri Mantra

ॐ देव्किनन्दनाय विधमहे वासुदेवाय धीमहि तन्नो कृष्ण:प्रचोदयात

English: Om Devkinandanaye Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dhimahi Tanno Krishna Prachodayat

Meaning: Lord Krishna always monitors the mystic thoughts emerging in one's mind. Lord Krishna is limitless and no one including Gods and demons can find the limit of Lord Krishna. To this supreme deity, I offer my salutations.

Benefits: Devotees believe that chanting this mantra gives them the power to fight against all their problems. They believe that Lord Krishna protects them wherever needed.

4. Sri Krishna Mantra

ॐ श्री कृष्णः शरणं ममः

English: Om Shri Krishnah sharanam mamah

Meaning: O beloved Krishna, take me under your guidance. You are the one I long to seek refuge in. I surrender myself to you my Lord.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra, takes away one's grief, sorrows and problems. The person chanting this gains peace and satisfaction from all the materialistic desires and needs.

5. Krishna Kleem Mantra

ॐ क्लिं कृष्णाय नमः

English: Om kleem krishnaya namaha

Meaning: Lord Krishna, I am devoted to you. Take me under your protection.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra helps you in building a strong concentration level. Also, this mantra can solve all your problems.

6. Krishna Bhakti Mantra

जय श्री कृष्णा चैतन्या प्रभु नित्यानंद श्री अद्वैता गदाधर श्रीवसादी गौर भक्त वृंदा:

English: Jai Shri Krishna Chaitanya Prabhu Nityanand Sri Advaita Gadadhar Srivasadi Gaur Bhakta Vrinda

Benefits: Chanting this mantra helps you in seeking the blessings of Lord Krishna and getting your soul purified.