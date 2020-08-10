Janmashtami 2020: What You Can Offer To Lord Krishna According To Your Zodiac Signs

Aries (March 21 - April 19) In order to please Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, you can perform all the rituals as per the traditions. But it would be better if people belonging to this zodiac sign can offer misri and pomegranate. You can also decorate the idol of Lord Krishna using a red cloth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) It is said that Lord Krishna is quite fond of Maakhan fruits. Therefore, if you belong to this zodiac sign then you can please Lord Krishna by offering him Maakhan and fruits. While you are offering him fruits, you can ensure that they are white fruits such as peeled litchis, banana, etc. You can also offer coconut laddoos and other white sweets.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The master of this zodiac sign is Mercury and the planet is beloved of green colour. Therefore, the people belonging to this zodiac sign should offer green colour things to Lord Krishna. You can decorate Lord Krishna with green clothes, leaves and peacock feathers. You can also offer him green fruits.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) The Moon is considered to be the master of this zodiac sign. Since the moon represents white colour, therefore, people belonging to this zodiac sign should offer milk, butter and banana. You can also decorate the deity in white and silver colours.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) This zodiac sign is governed by Lord Surya (Sun). Therefore, people belonging to this zodiac sign should offer red colour fruits, flowers and cloth. You can also offer him sweetmeat prepared using apple, pomegranate, etc. You can also offer Him ghee.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) People belonging to this zodiac sign should offer green coloured offerings to Lord Krishna. For example, you can offer green clothes, fruits, etc. Apart from this, if you are willing to offer any sweets to Bal Gopal, then you can think of offering Peda to Him.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) People belonging to the Libra zodiac sign should offer white coloured clothes and other things to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. For example, you can offer white sweets, curd and ghee. These will help you in pleasing Lord Krishna and seek his blessings.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) People born under the effect of this zodiac sign should wear red clothes on this day. Apart from wearing red, you should also offer red fruits and flowers to the deity. For this, you can offer apple, pomegranate and watermelon. Apart from this, you also need to offer apple butter to the deity and offer him Misri.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) On this day, people born under the effect of this zodiac sign should offer yellow colour clothes and flowers to Lord Krishna. You can also offer yellow sweets and Bhog, a sacred offering to Lord Krishna. You can even decorate his idols using sandalwood paste.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) People belonging to this zodiac sign should wear red and yellow coloured clothes on this day. While you are thinking to offer something to Lord Krishna, then you should offer Misri along with the Bhog to Lord Krishna.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) If you are trying to please Lord Krishna and seek his blessings on Janmashtami, then it is advisable that you offer him Blue cloloured clothes. In addition to this, you need to ensure that you offer curd and balushahi to Lord Krishna on this day.