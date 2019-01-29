Sasakti Shiva Navakam: One Prayer For All Your Wishes

Lord Shiva can be pleased with minimal offering. The heart of this deity, who looks so emotionally tough, is the easiest to melt among various other deities. That is why he is also known as Bhole Nath, the innocent Lord. All a devotee needs in order to please him is true devotion. It is said that chanting a few mantras with a true heart is sufficient to please this deity, Lord Shiva. Given below is one such compilation of many shlokas. One of the most popular chants dedicated to Lord Shiva, the devotee through it seeks the fulfilment of various wishes.

As the meaning of Sasakti Shiva Navakam has been stated, it is important to know that the words Iym and Kleem have not been translated as these words hold significance because of the sound that is produced, dedicated to Lord Shiva. This is especially helpful to those who want to gain expertise in various disciplines.