Auspicious Dates For Griha Pravesh In 2019

Griha Pravesh is that ceremony which is performed when Hindus enter their new houses. For this set of Pujas and rituals that are performed when one enters the new house, an auspicious date and time are chosen. The date and time have to be decided, only after consulting an astrologer who can read the movement and positioning of the celestial bodies. However, there are unlimited sources of references on the Internet available these days. We have brought a similar list of the auspicious dates for house warming ceremony or Griha Pravesh in 2019. Check out below which date suits you.

(There are no auspicious dates for Griha Pravesh in January, April, July, August and September)