An Insight Into The Life Of Meera Bai

The Royal Girl Turned Devotee Born in the Chaukari village of Merta in Rajasthan, she was the daughter of Ratan Singh, the descendant of Rao Rathore who founded Jodhpur. Thus, belonging to a royal family, she was never allowed to sing or dance in public, though she loved doing so. Her love and devotion to Lord Krishna had started right from her childhood, and flourished all throughout her life in her heart. It was through poetry and devotional songs that she gave it an expression. Once a saint visited their house and met her father. This saint gave a small idol of Lord Krishna to her father for Meera. The statue looked more like a Krishna doll. However, her father was quite reluctant to give the doll to the girl as he thought she would not like it, but Meera loved it and probably this was the moment when the love for Krishna was sown in her heart.

Meera Bai's Marriage Once when she and her mother had gone to attend a marriage, she asked her mother who would be her future husband. To this, the mother replied in a jest that Lord Krishna was her husband. People say that this deepened her devotion for Krishna. She was married to Bhoj Raj, the eldest son of Rana Sanga of Chittor. Associated with such an influential family, her social position and prestige got elevated, however, the material achievements meant nothing to her. Even in the evenings after her marriage, she used to spend time chanting the name and singing the bhajans of Lord Krishna and would then lose awareness of the world. This was disliked by her husband and in-laws.

Meera Bai's Relationship With In-Laws Her in-laws wanted her to worship their family deity Goddess Durga, but she refused to do so saying that her commitment was already made to Lord Krishna. Initiated by such small issues, the problem between her and her in-laws intensified with time as her devotion to Krishna seemed immovable. Tired, her in-laws decided to kill her. It is said that once a relative even tried to spoil her relationship with her husband by saying that she entertained men in her room. However, the allegation was disproved when her husband saw her merely decorating the Krishna idol.

The Poisonous Water Once, her in-laws sent a servant with a glass of water for her, saying that the water contained nectar and she should drink the holy water. In an intention to kill her, they had actually added poison to it. The innocent girl drank it. It was a surprise how the poison did not work on her body and the girl was safe. This incident is often narrated among the stories of Meera Bai. It is said that Lord Krishna saved her.