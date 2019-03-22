ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    An Insight Into The Life Of Meera Bai

    By

    Composing and signing poems while playing with her Veena, she looked beautiful, lost in devotion to Lord Krishna. Meera Bai wanted to do this her whole life. While God welcomes everybody who wants to be his devotee, the materialistic world might throw hurdles in the way. Despite the hurdles, some devotees attain the Supreme through their utter dedication and unmoved devotion. Meera Bai was one such devotee of Lord Krishna.

    Array

    The Royal Girl Turned Devotee

    Born in the Chaukari village of Merta in Rajasthan, she was the daughter of Ratan Singh, the descendant of Rao Rathore who founded Jodhpur. Thus, belonging to a royal family, she was never allowed to sing or dance in public, though she loved doing so. Her love and devotion to Lord Krishna had started right from her childhood, and flourished all throughout her life in her heart. It was through poetry and devotional songs that she gave it an expression.

    Once a saint visited their house and met her father. This saint gave a small idol of Lord Krishna to her father for Meera. The statue looked more like a Krishna doll. However, her father was quite reluctant to give the doll to the girl as he thought she would not like it, but Meera loved it and probably this was the moment when the love for Krishna was sown in her heart.

    Array

    Meera Bai's Marriage

    Once when she and her mother had gone to attend a marriage, she asked her mother who would be her future husband. To this, the mother replied in a jest that Lord Krishna was her husband. People say that this deepened her devotion for Krishna.

    She was married to Bhoj Raj, the eldest son of Rana Sanga of Chittor. Associated with such an influential family, her social position and prestige got elevated, however, the material achievements meant nothing to her. Even in the evenings after her marriage, she used to spend time chanting the name and singing the bhajans of Lord Krishna and would then lose awareness of the world. This was disliked by her husband and in-laws.

    Array

    Meera Bai's Relationship With In-Laws

    Her in-laws wanted her to worship their family deity Goddess Durga, but she refused to do so saying that her commitment was already made to Lord Krishna. Initiated by such small issues, the problem between her and her in-laws intensified with time as her devotion to Krishna seemed immovable. Tired, her in-laws decided to kill her. It is said that once a relative even tried to spoil her relationship with her husband by saying that she entertained men in her room. However, the allegation was disproved when her husband saw her merely decorating the Krishna idol.

    Array

    The Poisonous Water

    Once, her in-laws sent a servant with a glass of water for her, saying that the water contained nectar and she should drink the holy water. In an intention to kill her, they had actually added poison to it. The innocent girl drank it. It was a surprise how the poison did not work on her body and the girl was safe. This incident is often narrated among the stories of Meera Bai. It is said that Lord Krishna saved her.

    Array

    A Snake In A Basket

    She was sent a basket by her in-laws once. While the servant told her that the gift basket contained flowers, there was actually a snake in it. However, when she opened it, the snake had turned into a garland of flowers. In another incident, she was asked to jump into a well and kill herself. She even attempted to do this, but she was found floating alive in the water. These are just a few of the incidents which tell that Lord Krishna was her saviour all the time.

    In the later years, she went to Vrindavan, so that she could worship Lord Krishna uninterrupted. She is believed to have died in the year 1546, though there are varied views on when and how she died.

    Read more about: lord krishna meera bai mirabai
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue