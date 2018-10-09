ENGLISH

Which Form Of Goddess Durga Should You Worship As Per Zodiac

By

Goddess Durga is the manifestation of power. She is the one who guides and guards her true devotees for life. She provides the light of knowledge and dispels all the illusions of the materialistic world that exist in the mind of the devotees.

Goddess Durga is believed to have originated from Goddess Parvati, as the female power born to kill the demons. She has nine other forms who supported her when she was told by Lord Shiva, to kill Mahishasura.

Navratri is the most auspicious time to worship Goddess Durga. Worshipping all the nine forms of the Goddess is highly significant; she can also be worshipped according to one's zodiac sign. Given below is a list which explains how you can worship Goddess Durga as per the zodiac sign.

Array

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

Aries should offer prayers to the Shailputri form of the Goddess. She is worshipped on the first day of the Navratri. Arians can also chant Durga Chalisa as well as Saptashati Path.

Array

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

The Taureans should worship the Mahagauri form of the Goddess. She is also known as Lalitha and Lalitha Sahasranama should be chanted by her devotees in order to get her blessings. She blesses the devotees with peace of mind. Unmarried girls get blessed with a suitable husband.

Array

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

Goddess Brahmacharini should be worshipped by those who belong to the Gemini zodiac. She removes all the problems coming in the path of education. The devotees can also chant the Tara Kavach.

Array

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

Those with the Cancer zodiac, should offer prayers to the Shailputri form of the Goddess. Chanting Lakshmi Sahasranama will also give benefits. Besides blessing the devotees with prosperity, she also blesses them with fearlessness.

Array

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

The Kushmanda form of Goddess Durga should be worshipped by the Leos. Chanting any of her mantras 505 times is considered fruitful for the devotees. She is worshipped for an all-round success in life.

Array

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Goddess Brahamacharini is whom the Virgo devotees should worship. She blesses her devotees with knowledge, just as Goddess Saraswati does. Besides this, they can also chant the Lakshmi mantras.

Array

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

The Librans should offer prayers to Goddess Mahagauri. She blesses the devotees with a happy married life and fulfils the wish of getting a husband of choice. One should chant the Pratham Stotra of Durga Saptashati. Chanting Mahakali stotra or Kaali Chalisa can also be considered.

Array

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

Scorpios should offer prayers to the Skandamata form of the Goddess. She is generally worshipped for getting blessed with a baby, however, you can seek the fulfilment of all other wishes as well. Reciting Durga Saptashati Path will also get you benefits.

Array

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

Sagittarians should worship the Chandraghanta form of the Goddess. Durga mantras should be recited on a rosary. Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped to get rid of negative energies and to attain mental peace.

Array

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

Goddess Kalratri should be worshipped by the Capricorns. She also removes all forms of fears from the life of the devotees. She also destroys negative energies such as evil eye effects and the effects of evil spirits.

Array

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Aquarians can also worship the Kalratri form of the Goddess. Aquarians should also chant the mantra Durga mantras and Durga Devi Kavach (a part of Durga Saptashati Path).

Array

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Pisceans should worship the Chandraghanta form of the Goddess. She will bless them in achieving all their dreams by removing the often occurring problems in life. Pisceans can chant Baglamukhi Mantras to please Goddess Durga.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 14:35 [IST]
