Is There A Connection Between Vastu Problems And Suicide?

Vastu describes basically two types of suicides. According to it, suicides might be committed because of momentary anger or because of constant mental unrest. Further, while momentary anger might not always be due to reasonable causes, there can be four major reasons behind constant mental unrest, which are career, strained relations, financial issues and health issues.

Most of the time people ignore the Vastu rules while constructing a building and end up buying plots which are inappropriate for them. Especially, when the plot or house is available at low prices, people ignore the Vastu rules and buy it.

But Vastu Shastra says that Vastu rules are important as the wrong construction of a house might become a reason for the suicide of the person.

Most Read : Vastu Tips For Office

There are some general rules other than these which are believed to be probable reasons for suicides, as per Vastu. These are the first things to be checked, as per Vastu Shastra. Take a look.

1. A plot should not be located near a graveyard, a railway line, near or over bridges, etc.

2. One should also not buy a plot located near the powerhouses and towers.

3. Those plots which have an excess of trees or heavy trees in the compound are also not considered appropriate.

4. Houses occupied by cats, owls, pigeon or bats are believed to be occupied by negative energies, because all four of these symbolize negative energies.

5. The walls of the house should not have cracks in them.