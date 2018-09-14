Things You Should Not Do While Ganesha Is At Your Home

The festival of Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated for ten days. While most of the people keep Ganesha at their homes for the entire period of ten days, others keep him for three, five, seven or nine days as well.

Since Lord Ganesha comes as a guest at our homes, there are certain rules we need to follow so that he gets pleased with our service and dedication for him. Here are the things which you should not do while Ganesha is at your home. Read on.

