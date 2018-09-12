Subscribe to Boldsky
Simple Astro Tips On Ganesha Chaturthi For A Happy Life

Lord Ganesha is the embodiment of perfection. Also known as Ganpati, Ganraj, Vinayak and by many other names, he is one of the most popular Hindu deities. No puja or holy ritual is considered complete without invoking Ganesha in the beginning. Lord Ganesha was granted a boon according to which he would be worshipped first and before every other deity, in all the Hindu rituals.

Lord Ganesha is associated with the three virtues of Buddhi, Riddhi and Siddhi, the Sanskrit names for wisdom, spirituality and prosperity. While Lord Ganesha himself represents Buddhi, i.e., wisdom, the other two, Riddhi and Siddhi are his wives.

Astro Remedies On Ganesha Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha is also known as the remover of all obstacles. That is why he is given the name of Vighnaharta. It is said that worshipping him on the Chaturthi Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, helps make life happier and more prosperous. This day is known as Ganesha Chaturthi and it will be celebrated on September 13, 2018 this year.

Rules For Buying An Idol Of Ganesha

Astrologers prescribe some tips, performing which on a Ganesha Chaturthi is believed to remove all the problems from life. Take a look.

For Prosperity

You should offer ghee and jaggery as bhoga to Lord Ganesha during these ten days. This bhoga should then be offered to a cow. Keep in mind not to distribute this ghee and jaggery as prasad among people. Performing this remedy will help get the blessings of prosperity from Lord Ganesha. The remedy can be adopted on other Wednesdays as well.

For Peace/ To Get Rid Of Frequent Clashes In The Family

Take a betel nut and keep it in your puja room on a Wednesday. Tie a moli (the sacred red thread) around this supari and worship it every day during the daily prayers. Perform the visarjan of this supari (immerse it in water) in a water body on the next Wednesday and replace it with a new one in the puja room.

For Fulfilment Of Any Desire

Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and is believed to be as kind as him. He fulfils all the desires of his devotees as easily as Lord Shiva does. Offering sindur (vermilion) to Lord Ganesha is considered to help please him soon so that he grants all the wishes of the devotee. Chant the mantra - Om Gan Ganpataye Namah while offering vermilion to Lord Ganesha.

For Good Academic Performance

Alike Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha is also known as the lord of Buddhi. It is said that Lord Ganesha had helped Vedvyas when he authored the Mahabharata. He helps students also in performing well in academics. Students should offer leaves of Shami tree to Ganesha for improvement in their academic performance. The mantra - Om Mangal Murtaye Namah should be chanted. Children can also offer eleven roots of grass to Ganesha every day and chant this mantra.

Ganesha Stahapana & Puja Vidhi

For Professional Growth

People who are facing problems related to job and occupation; those who are not getting desired results despite hard work and those who are unemployed, should offer Durva grass to Lord Ganesha. There are other benefits of Durva that have been mentioned in the scriptures such as it helps to cure stomach problems (diabetes, ulcers, anaemia etc.) and mental ailments. Chant the mantra - Om Gam Ganpataye Mam Ikshit Karyaye Kuru Kuru Namah.

