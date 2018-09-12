Simple Astro Tips On Ganesha Chaturthi For A Happy Life

Lord Ganesha is the embodiment of perfection. Also known as Ganpati, Ganraj, Vinayak and by many other names, he is one of the most popular Hindu deities. No puja or holy ritual is considered complete without invoking Ganesha in the beginning. Lord Ganesha was granted a boon according to which he would be worshipped first and before every other deity, in all the Hindu rituals.

Lord Ganesha is associated with the three virtues of Buddhi, Riddhi and Siddhi, the Sanskrit names for wisdom, spirituality and prosperity. While Lord Ganesha himself represents Buddhi, i.e., wisdom, the other two, Riddhi and Siddhi are his wives.

Lord Ganesha is also known as the remover of all obstacles. That is why he is given the name of Vighnaharta. It is said that worshipping him on the Chaturthi Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, helps make life happier and more prosperous. This day is known as Ganesha Chaturthi and it will be celebrated on September 13, 2018 this year.

Rules For Buying An Idol Of Ganesha

Astrologers prescribe some tips, performing which on a Ganesha Chaturthi is believed to remove all the problems from life. Take a look.