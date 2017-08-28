The List Of Things That Can Be Offered To Lord Ganesh

Lord Ganesha is the one who is known to remove obstacles from one's life. He is also known as Ganapati, Binayak or Vinayaka. Lord Ganesha is also the most worshipped Hindu God.

Though Ganesha is worshipped mostly by the Hindu devotees, many Buddhists and Jains as well are devoted to Lord Ganesh. Ganesha is known by a number of attributes, but the elephant head of Ganesha is what is significant, with which one can identify him easily.

He is known for the wisdom and intellect that he possesses. Lord Ganesha is known to remove all the obstacles that come in the way of his devotees. He is also considered to be the Lord of holy beginnings. This is why Lord Ganesha is worshipped right at the beginning of all the auspicious rituals and ceremonies.

Lord Ganesh is worshipped on a number of secular occasions. Most people seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha when they start a new venture, that is, when a new vehicle is purchased, or business is started, etc. Lord Ganesha has a very cuddly image and this is what evokes love amongst the devotees.

This Is What Lord Ganesh Loves The Most

The devotees of Lord Ganesha love to offer him various kinds of sweets, especially the modaks or the sweet balls known as ladoos. The idols of Lord Ganesha also depict him as carrying a small bowl of sweets in his hand. This bowl is known as the modakpatra.

Most devotees also tend to offer him a paste of red sandalwood and red flowers. Lord Ganesha has a number of favourite things that His devotees should keep in mind, while offering it to him. Wednesday is considered to be Lord Ganesha's favourite day, according to the Hindu mythology.

On Wednesdays, the devotees of Lord Ganesha go to the temples and worship him. So, here is a list of the things that one could offer to Lord Ganesha, which are said to be his most favourite, take a look.