21 Names Of Lord Ganesha And Associated Mantras

Sumukha, Ganadhish, Uma Putra, Gajmukha 1. Sumukha

Sumukha refers to the one who has a beautiful face. This form of Lord Ganesha can be worshipped by chanting the mantra Om Sumukhaye Namah. 2. Ganadhish

Ganadhish refers to the one who is the lord of Ganas (protectors). He is known as the lord of all the guards of Lord Shiva. The associated mantra is Om Ganadhishaya Namah. 3. Uma Putra

Ganesha is also known as Uma Putra which means he is the son of Goddess Uma. The mantra for pleasing this form of Ganesha is Uma Putraye Namah. 4. Gajmukha

Gajmukha means the one with the face of an elephant. This form of Ganesha can be worshipped with the mantra - Om Gajmukhaya Namah.

Lambodar, Harsuna, Shurpakarna, Vakratunda 5. Lambodar

Lambodar means the one with a big belly or a big appetite. Lord Ganesha is known for his good appetite, hence this name. The mantra dedicated to this form of Ganesha is Om Lambodaray Namah.

6. Harasuna

Harasuna refers to the one who has a golden colour. The mantra dedicated to Harsuna Ganesha is Om Har Suanave Namah.

7. Shurpakarna

The word Shurpakarna refers to the one who has big ears. The associated mantra is Om Shurpakarnaaya Namah.

8. Vakratunda

Vakratunda is another name of Lord Ganesha. The name refers to the one with a curved mouth or (trunk in case of Lord Ganesha). The associated mantra is Om Vakratundaya Namah.

Guhagraj, Ekadanta, Heramba, Chaturhotra 9. Guhagraj

Guhagraj means the one with a heavy voice. And the mantra for this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Guhagrajay Namah.

10. Ekadanta

Ekadanta means the one who has one teeth. The mantra dedicated to this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Ekadantaya Namah.

11. Heramaba

The one who is loved by the mother. The mantra that can be chanted to please him is Om Heramabaraya Namah.

12. Chaturhotra

The word Chaturhotra means the one who has four hands. The mantra recited to please this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Chaturhotrai Namah.

Sarveshwara, Vikata, Hematunda, Vinayak 13. Sarveshwara

Sarveshwara means the one who is the lord of the entire universe. The mantra Om Sarveshwaray Namah can be chanted.

14. Vikata

The word Vikata translates to the one who is ferocious or complex. The mantra that can be chanted to please this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Vikataya Namah.

15. Hematunda

The word Hematunda means the one who stays on the Himalayas. The mantra for this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Hematunday Namah.

16. Vinayak

Vinayak is the one who has the ability to lead well. The mantra chanted while worshipping Vinayaka form of Lord Ganesha is Om Vinayakay Namah.