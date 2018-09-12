21 Names Of Lord Ganesha And Associated Mantras

Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles. He is the patron of all arts and sciences. He is also known as the bestower of intellect and wisdom. He is worshipped at the beginning of every Hindu ritual. He is the one who makes every occasion, every project a success. It is said that we should start every auspicious venture only after taking his blessings.
The patron of letters and learning, Lord Ganesha is known by twenty-one other names. Every name of his has a significance and is worshipped in a specific way. A mantra is also dedicated to each of these forms of Lord Ganesha. Here we bring to you, the list of all those twenty-one names of Ganesha and the associated mantras.
Sumukha, Ganadhish, Uma Putra, Gajmukha
1. Sumukha
Sumukha refers to the one who has a beautiful face. This form of Lord Ganesha can be worshipped by chanting the mantra Om Sumukhaye Namah.
2. Ganadhish
Ganadhish refers to the one who is the lord of Ganas (protectors). He is known as the lord of all the guards of Lord Shiva. The associated mantra is Om Ganadhishaya Namah.
3. Uma Putra
Ganesha is also known as Uma Putra which means he is the son of Goddess Uma. The mantra for pleasing this form of Ganesha is Uma Putraye Namah.
4. Gajmukha
Gajmukha means the one with the face of an elephant. This form of Ganesha can be worshipped with the mantra - Om Gajmukhaya Namah.
Lambodar, Harsuna, Shurpakarna, Vakratunda
5. Lambodar
Lambodar means the one with a big belly or a big appetite. Lord Ganesha is known for his good appetite, hence this name. The mantra dedicated to this form of Ganesha is Om Lambodaray Namah.
6. Harasuna
Harasuna refers to the one who has a golden colour. The mantra dedicated to Harsuna Ganesha is Om Har Suanave Namah.
7. Shurpakarna
The word Shurpakarna refers to the one who has big ears. The associated mantra is Om Shurpakarnaaya Namah.
8. Vakratunda
Vakratunda is another name of Lord Ganesha. The name refers to the one with a curved mouth or (trunk in case of Lord Ganesha). The associated mantra is Om Vakratundaya Namah.
Guhagraj, Ekadanta, Heramba, Chaturhotra
9. Guhagraj
Guhagraj means the one with a heavy voice. And the mantra for this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Guhagrajay Namah.
10. Ekadanta
Ekadanta means the one who has one teeth. The mantra dedicated to this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Ekadantaya Namah.
11. Heramaba
The one who is loved by the mother. The mantra that can be chanted to please him is Om Heramabaraya Namah.
12. Chaturhotra
The word Chaturhotra means the one who has four hands. The mantra recited to please this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Chaturhotrai Namah.
Sarveshwara, Vikata, Hematunda, Vinayak
13. Sarveshwara
Sarveshwara means the one who is the lord of the entire universe. The mantra Om Sarveshwaray Namah can be chanted.
14. Vikata
The word Vikata translates to the one who is ferocious or complex. The mantra that can be chanted to please this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Vikataya Namah.
15. Hematunda
The word Hematunda means the one who stays on the Himalayas. The mantra for this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Hematunday Namah.
16. Vinayak
Vinayak is the one who has the ability to lead well. The mantra chanted while worshipping Vinayaka form of Lord Ganesha is Om Vinayakay Namah.
Kapila, Haridra, Bhaalchandra, Suragraaj, Siddhi Vinayak
17. Kapila
Kapila means the one who is golden in colour. You can chant the mantra Om Kapilaya Namah for this form of Lord Ganesha.
18. Haridra
The word refers to the one who is yellow in colour. The associated mantra is Om Haridraya Namah.
19. Bhaalchandra
Bhaalchandra refers to the one who is moon crested. The mantra associated with this form of Lord Ganesha is Om Bhaalchandraya Namah.
20. Suragraj
The word Suragraj refers to the one who is the lord of the entire heaven. The mantra Om Suragrajay Namah is chanted to please Suragraj form of Lord Ganesha.
21. Siddhi Vinayak
Siddhi Vinayak is the bestower of success. The mantra associated with Siddhi Vinayak Ganesha is Om Siddhi Vinayakay Namah.
