Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha: The King Who Had No Successor!

Once Yudhishthir asked Lord Krishna about the importance of the Ekadashi falling in Shravana month. Lord Krishna narrated to him the importance, benefits as well as the story of this Ekadashi. He said that, ''Shravana Shukla Ekadashi is known as Putrada Ekadashi. No other Ekadashi is equivalent to Putrada Ekadashi in terms of virtue and benefits. The story of this Ekadashi is thus.''

Suketu, The King Of Bhadravati

Once there lived a king named Suketu who ruled the kingdom of Bhadravati, with his wife, Shaivya. Though they possessed all the comforts and luxuries of life, not having a child was still a big disappointment for them. They often worried over the matter and would remain tense.

They would worry as to who would perform the ritual of monthly offerings to ancestors after the king and the queen. The king also worried about who should he hand over the kingdom to.

People used to say that the one who has seen his son has lived a truly prosperous life. The one who has met his son gets all forms of virtues in and after life. They believed that life was worthless for the one who does not have a son.

The King Reached A Forest

All this bothered the king day and night. In desperation, the king once decided to kill himself. However, realizing that it was a sin, he dropped the idea. While pondering about these one day, he wandered into a forest. Mesmerized by the beauty and the peace there, the king went on wandering. He loved the occasional chirping of the birds amidst the tranquil of the place. After a while, the king felt thirsty and started looking for a river. At some distance he found a river, but as he moved towards it, he heard the footsteps of some men approaching. He looked back and found that they were some sages who seemed to be going towards an ashrama (cottage for saints). As the king saw them, he could sense his intuitions saying that the sages had some divine association.

The King Meets A Group Of Sages

The king wasted no moment and went down on his knees as a symbol of respect. Pleased to see a king paying respect to them, the sages were pleased. They asked the purpose of the king coming to the forest all alone. The king explained the reason of his despair and burst into tears. One of the sages pitied him and told that he was pleased with the king and would fulfill his wish. To this the king said that the only thing he wanted to know was who sages were and why they had come to the forest. From them he came to know that they were Vishvadevas, a category of sages who had come to take bath in the river on Putrada Ekadashi. They further told that observing a fast on Putrada Ekadashi could bless a devotee with a child.

The King Was Blessed With A Boy

The king, having known this, decided to observe the fast. He thanked the sages, took leave from them and reached the palace soon. He and his wife both observed the fast and offered prayers to Lord Vishnu. The same year, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. Thus, Putrada Ekadashi which is also known as Shravana Shukla Ekadashi fulfilled their desire. In fact, just listening or narrating the story brings the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Putrada Ekadashi also called Shravani or Shravan Shukla Ekadashi will be observed on August 22, 2018.