Know If Shani Dev Is Disappointed With You

Shani Dev is the lord of the planet Saturn. He is known for the extreme level of results he gives, both positive as well as negative. If pleased, he will give you the best of results and if disappointed, it might become too difficult to pacify the situations. When the bad effects start, they might continue for a period as long as seven years.

While other planets stay in a zodiac for a few months, he might stay for a period up to more than seven years. There are terms such as 'Dhaiya' and 'Saade-Saati', often used while discussing the position of Saturn in birth chart by the astrologers. 'Dhaiya' is when the Saturn stays for two and a half years and 'Saade- Saati' is when it stays for seven such years.

Whether the effects would be beneficial or malefic, is further determined by the house that he is sitting in and the corresponding position of the other friendly or enemy planets in the same birth chart. The good or bad effects caused are also determined by the same factors. However, it becomes of prime importance to pacify the situations if the effects are really bad or stay for a long term. The question is how to find out when Shani Dev is disappointed with you. Well, here we have mentioned a few indications to help you find it out.

Peepal tree

If you see a peepal tree growing near your house, and it grows back again even if you uproot it, then it is an indication that Shani Dev is unhappy and is disappointed with you. You must start searching for remedies to please him.

Collapsing Wall

The collapsing of or a crack in the walls of a house are believed to be inauspicious because it leads to increased arguments among the family members. If any of the walls of your house is collapsing, despite preventive measures or even despite renovation, it indicates that Shani Dev in annoyed with you.

Cobwebs

Cobwebs are considered very inauspicious in a house. They are mainly found at places which have been abandoned and are not clean. They indicate unhappiness and emptiness in life. That is why the Vedas mention cleanliness is of prime importance. Growing number of cobwebs and spiders in the house indicates disappointment of Shani Dev. It is more so, if they continue appearing again despite regular cleaning.

Black Cat

It is believed that if a black cat has made your home her abode, it indicates Shani Dev is angry.

Ants

Ants coming in a house is another inauspicious indication. If ants have started occupying your home, it's high time and you should start taking measures to please Shani Dev.

Losing Court cases and continuous issues with the boss, despite the best efforts, are other indications that Shani Dev is not happy with you these days.

Facing problems in the daily life or rarely, is nothing new but if you are facing too many issues and another problem arises before you finish solving the first one, then you must start worshiping Shani Dev and find out ways to please him. He is the lord of justice. It is said that he gives the results according to the past karmas of a person. Bad deeds in the past life, render ill effects in the present life and the good ones bring good luck. Worshiping the lord of justice, and seeking pardon for the past mistakes, is a way to ask him for his grace and lessen the malefic effects and the miseries in one's life. He always listens to a devotee's prayers and blesses him.

