Lord Ganesha, who is worshiped before all the other deities, not only removes the obstacles from the lives of his devotees but also guides them throughout their life.

He fulfills all the desires of his devotees and blesses them as well. We have brought to you some of the most interesting facts about Lord Ganesha. Read on.

Godddess Parvati's Fast

Shastras tell that Goddess Parvati had observed a fast to have a son. According to Shiv Purana, Parvati's friends Jaya and Vijaya once told Parvati that Shiva has Nandi as his assistant, whereas she did not have anyone, whom she can always keep along.

They suggested her to beget a baby, who would always stay with her; someone who would follow only her orders. Goddess Parvati, created a statue out of the sandalwood paste that she had applied on her body. She breathed life into the statue and a boy child was born. This boy was named Ganesha, the lord of 'ganas'.

Ganesha And Shani Deva

It is believed that when Ganesha was born, all the gods came to give him blessings. Shani Dev was also among them. Goddess Parvati noticed that when Shani Dev was giving him blessings, he avoided looking at Ganesha.

The curious Parvati asked Shani Dev to look at Ganesha and then give him the blessings. Shani Dev denied saying that if he does so, Ganesha might be harmed and might have to face some problems.

But Goddess Parvati did not believe it and again requested him to look at Ganesha and give him the blessing. Shani Dev agreed. It is said that, not much later after that, Shiva struck off his head when Ganesha did not let him enter inside his house.

Surya Deva And Lord Shiva

Once Shiva was angry with Surya dev, because of which he attacked Surya Dev with his trident. Hurt to see his son suffering, Surya Deva's father Kashyap cursed Shiva that one day his own son's head will be also struck off with the same trident.

As we know, when Ganesha did not let his father come in, Shiva struck off his head out of anger. Though he got it replaced with the head of an elephant, and breathed life into it later.

Ever seen a father worship his son? But this elephant headed child God had his father worship him.

Lord Shiva Once Worshiped Ganesha

According to Shiv Purana, when Lord Shiva was going to kill the demon Tirupur. Just then a divine prediction was heard in the sky, it said that Shiva needed to worship Ganesha if he wanted to achieve his aim.

Shiva along with Bhadrakali offered prayers to Ganesha to achieve success. Shiva destroyed all the three demons and emerged victorious.

Lord Ganesha Wrote The Mahabharata

Yet another fact worth knowing about Ganesha is that he is the writer of the Mahabharata. The God who is believed to know all the arts and literature, had scribed the holy book Mahabharata, while Rishi Vedvyas went on narrating it.

However, Ganesha had agreed to write the Mahabharata only on the condition that Rishi Vedvyas would narrate it continuously without even a single pause.

On the other hand, Rishi Vedvyas too made him promise that he would not write anything without having understood it first. Both of them thus gave us one of the most precious possessions of today, the Mahabharata.