Importance of A Sacred Thread And Tilak As Per Days

We often tie sacred threads around the wrist and put a tilak on our forehead. It is said that these sacred ordeals protect us from all kinds of negative energies. The Vedic Shastra mentions the immense importance related to these customs, common among all the Hindus. The importance increase even more, considering the fact that all the seven days are associated with one or the other deity in Hinduism. Read on to know importance of a sacred thread and tilak as per the days.

It is believed that while some threads are associated with good health, others bring auspiciousness and good luck to the wearer. Putting a tilak or tying a thread on the specific days, holds immense importance. Let us explore.

Red Thread

There is a custom to tie a thread on the wrist after the completion of a puja. This thread is also known as Raksha Sutra, which means the thread of protection. It is said that the Gods in the holy trinity are there in the Raksha Sutra. Tying the thread, therefore, helps positive energy stay around and help one get rid of all the problems in life.

Yellow Thread

Yellow coloured thread is also considered very auspicious especially for marriages. Since yellow colour is associated with Lord Vishnu, it is highly beneficial for those who have an unfavourable positioning of Lord Brihaspati in the birth chart. It is also believed that wearing a yellow thread increases concentration as well as confidence.

Black Thread

A black thread is worn to remove all kinds of negative energies coming your way as well as it protects one from the malicious thoughts and intentions of others. Children can wear it around their waist and adults tie it around their wrist. It also ensures good health.

Since black colour is also associated with Shani Dev and Rahu, therefore this thread can be used to remove graha dosha related to these planets.

Saffron Thread

Wearing a saffron coloured thread, attracts peace, happiness and prosperity in a person's life. This colour indicates sacrifice and salvation. It brings peace and spiritual upliftment to the wearer. It is also associated with Lord Brihaspati.

Janeu

A thread made of three minor threads is known as Janeu. It is said that there are blessings of the holy trinity in this as well. This is believed to bless the wearer with good health. It is associated with Venus planet as well. In many families, it is tied around the body of a child, with rituals once he reaches the adolescence.

Now let us explore which Tilak should be worn depending on the day of the week.

1. Monday is associated with Shiva. Therefore a tilak made from white sandalwood paste must be applied on this day. You can also consider the holy 'bhasma' for it.

2. Tuesday is associated with Lord Hanuman. Wearing a red coloured or a vermilion tilak on this day, helps solve all the problems of life. It also helps gain knowledge. It is even better if the vermilion is mixed with jasmine oil.

3. Wednesday is associated with Lord Ganesha and Goddess Durga. Wearing a vermilion tilak is the most auspicious for this day.

4. Thursday has been associated with Lord Vishnu and his incarnations. Wearing a turmeric or a yellow sandalwood tilak is the most sacred one for Thursday. This helps remove the financial problems from one's life.

5. Friday is associated with Goddess Lakshmi. One must wear a sandalwood or vermilion tilak on this day. This keeps depression and all forms of worries away from the person.

6. A Saturday is associated with Shani Dev and Bhairav Dev. Therefore, wearing a tilak made from red sandalwood, sacred bhasma or the vibhuti are considered auspicious. It is believed that this pleases the God who protects his devotees from all the problems.

7. Sunday is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Surya Dev. Therefore, wearing a yellow tilak will please Lord Vishnu and a vermilion tilak will please Surya Dev.