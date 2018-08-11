Mahasanyoga On Saturday Amavasya Aug 11; Ways To Please Shani Dev

Mahasanyoga is a Sanskrit word which refers to an occurrence when two or more events happen together. The literal meaning of the word is - a great occurrence. So, the occurrence of Amavasya along with an eclipse and a Saturday on August 11, makes it an event of high astrological importance. When the Amavasya falls on a Saturday, it is called Shanishchari Amavasya. Worshipping Shani Dev on such a day pleases him and he forgives all the sins of the person.

Here we would like to tell you that negative energies become prominent on days such as Amavasya as well as Saturday. These more active energies might become a reason for inauspiciousness in a person's life. However, since this Amavasya is falling on a Saturday, this is an important time to please Shani Dev, who besides offering protection from all these negative effects, also forgives for the mistakes of past life. Here we have brought to you list of things which you can do in order to please Shani Dev.

How To Please Shani Dev On Saturday Amavasya

Chant the mantras:

Om Prim Prim Prom Sah Shanishcharay Namah

or

Om Sham Shanishcharaya Namah

After chanting these mantras, donate khichdi (porridge) made with black lentils or any other dish prepared in sesame seeds oil. This helps remove Shani Dosha.

Worship Shani Dev's Idol Under Peepal Tree

Worship Shani Dev's idol, placed under a Peepal tree, by offering oil on it. Offering black sesame seeds to an ant along with jaggery is also believed to get the blessings of Shani Dev. It is believed that we should never light a lamp before an idol of Shani Dev. Lord Shani can be pleased by making donations as well.

Worship Lord Hanuman

According to some beliefs, Lord Hanuman had rescued Shani Dev when Ravana captivated him. He even applied oil on Shani Dev' body, which brought him some relief. That is why mustard oil is offered to Shani Dev. That is why worshipping Hanuman also pleases Shani Dev. It is said that Shani Dev never gets annoyed with those who worship Lord Hanuman.

Shani Dev Removes Dhaiya

Keep eight almonds, eight small boxes of kajal covered in a black cloth, somewhere in a trunk or other such big box, kept in the puja room. Doing this helps remove the effects of Dhaiya. Dhaiya is the period when Saturn is placed in the birth chart of a person for two and a half years. It is believed to be an inauspicious condition though not always.

Worship Peepal Tree

On Shanishcharai Amavasya day, offer seven cereals to a Peepal tree and light a lamp in mustard oil. It is necessary to chant the Bhairava, Hanuman and Shani Chalisa after this. Do not forget to do seven parikramas around the tree.

Feed A Dog

Beside all these, offering sweet chapati to a dog also brings benefits to thee devotee. Shani Dev surely blesses a person who does this every day. Black cow is also served food on this day. Offer water to it and put a tilak on its forehead. We should donate shoes and slippers made of leather on this Saturday.