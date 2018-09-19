Ganesha Visarjan: Rules To Keep In Mind

Ganesha Chaturthi festival is celebrated for a period of ten days. It begins with Chaturthi and is believed to be comlete on the Chaturdashi Tithi. On the tenth day, the Visarjan is performed with huge pomp and show. This year, the Chaturdashi Tithi will be observed on September 23, 2018.
However, the Visarjan can be performed on after one and a half, three, five, seven or nine days also. It depends to on the number of days one takes a vow to perform the puja for.
What is more important is the rules that one must keep in mind while performing the Visarjan. Here we have brought to you a list of such rules that you need to follow during the Visarjan.
Puja
A puja should always be performed before performing the Visarjan. When people perform Visarjan during thee evening, they simply carry tge idol and immerse it. This is wrong. A puja using fresh flowers, fruits and a flower garland should always be performed. Swastivachan should be done with it.
Bhoga
Do not forget to prepare the Bhoga. Bhoga or a special dish should be prepared on the Visarjan day. It can be any sweet dish such as modak, laddu etc. Offer it to Lord Ganesha and then distribute this as prasad. It is a way of receiving the blessings of Lord Ganesha for a happy life.
Pomp And Show
The Visarjan should be performed with full pomp and show. Ganesha loves to see his devotees happy. All in the family, or those in the neighbourhood also, should go singing the songs of Ganesha
and dancing. In many cases all the people in a neighbourhood go to perform the Visarjan on the same day just to add to the enthusiasm.
Do Not Leave Before The Idol Is Completely Immersed
Do not throw away the idol in water. Place it slowly. Let the idol get immersed fully and do not leave it until it has completely melted, if it is an eco friendly idol. You can perform the Visarjan a home also pour the muddy water into one of the flower pots.
Related Articles
- Hindu Beliefs Associated With Lizards
-
- This Is How You Should Perform Ganesha Visarjan
- Mahananda Navmi 2018: Significance And Rituals
- Zodiac Signs That Are Most Mysterious
- Why Is Tulsi Not Offered To Ganesha?
- This Is Why Ganesha Visarjan Is Performed
- 5 Zodiac Signs That Love Food The Most
- 10 Leaves To Offer To Ganesha During The Ten-day Festival
- Things You Should Not Do While Ganesha Is At Your Home
- Worship Saptarishi To Wash Away All The Sins
- Household Things That Are Considered Unlucky
- 21 Names Of Lord Ganesha And Associated Mantras