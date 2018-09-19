Ganesha Visarjan: Rules To Keep In Mind

Ganesha Chaturthi festival is celebrated for a period of ten days. It begins with Chaturthi and is believed to be comlete on the Chaturdashi Tithi. On the tenth day, the Visarjan is performed with huge pomp and show. This year, the Chaturdashi Tithi will be observed on September 23, 2018.

However, the Visarjan can be performed on after one and a half, three, five, seven or nine days also. It depends to on the number of days one takes a vow to perform the puja for.

What is more important is the rules that one must keep in mind while performing the Visarjan. Here we have brought to you a list of such rules that you need to follow during the Visarjan.