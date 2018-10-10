Goddess Durga is the primary deity in the Shaktism tradition of Hinduism. She is known as the bestower of power and prosperity in the lives of her devotees. Navratri is the most auspicious time to offer prayers to mother Goddess. She has manifested herself in nine forms, all meant for the protection of the world.
All these nine forms are collectively known as Navdurga and devotees observe a fast for each form on each day of Navratri. We have brought to you a list of nine Durga mantras for nine days of Navratri, a mantra for each Goddess. Read on.
First Day: Goddess Shailaputri
The first day is dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri, the mantra for which is:
Vande Vanchhitlanhaya Chandrardhakritshekharam
Vrisharuddham Shuldharam Shailputri Yashasvinim
Second Day: Goddess Brahmacharini
The second day is dedicated to Goddess Brahamacharini puja, the mantra for which is given below:
Dadhana Karapadmabhyam Akshamala Kamandalu
Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyan Uttama
Third Day: Goddess Chandraghanta
The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. The following mantra can be chanted during her puja:
Pindaj Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta
Prasidam Tanute Mahayam Chandraghanteti Vishruta
Fourth Day: Goddess Kushmanda
A fast for Goddess Kushmanda is observed on the fourth day of Navratri. This mantra can be chanted to please her:
Vande Vanchhit Kamarthe Chandrardhakrit Shekharam
Singharudha Ashbhuja Kushmanda Yashahvinim
Fifth Day: Goddess Skandamata
Devotees observe a fast for Goddess Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri. You can chant the following mantra to please Goddess Skandamata.
Singhasan Gata Nityam Padmashritkardvaya
Shubhdastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini
Sixth Day: Goddess Katyayni
Goddess Katyayni is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri and the mantra dedicated to her is:
Svarna Agya Chakra Sthitam Shashtam Durga Trinetram
Varabheet Karam Shagpad Dharam Katyayansutam Bhajami
Seventh Day: Goddess Kalratri
Goddess Kalratri is offered prayers on the seventh day of Navratri. She can be worshipped using the mantra:
Karal Vandana Dhoram Muktakeshi Chaturbhujam
Kalratrim Karalimka Divyam Vidyut Mala Vibhushitam
Eighth Day: Goddess Mahagauri
The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. She should be worshipped by chanting thismantra:
Purnandu Nibhaam Gauri Som Chakra Sthitaam Ashtamaam Mahagauri Trinetraam
Varabhiti Karaam Trishul Damru Dharaam Mahagauri Bhajem
Related Articles
- 6 Zodiac Signs Who Love To Be Alone The Most
-
- Kalash Sthapana Vidhi For Shardiya Navratri 2018
- Which Form Of Goddess Durga Should You Worship As Per Zodiac
- Are You A Sagittarian? You Might Face These Five Relationship Problems
- Your True Purpose In Life As Per Zodiac Sign
- The Significance Of Sarva Pitru Moksha Amavasya