Goddess Durga is the primary deity in the Shaktism tradition of Hinduism. She is known as the bestower of power and prosperity in the lives of her devotees. Navratri is the most auspicious time to offer prayers to mother Goddess. She has manifested herself in nine forms, all meant for the protection of the world.

All these nine forms are collectively known as Navdurga and devotees observe a fast for each form on each day of Navratri. We have brought to you a list of nine Durga mantras for nine days of Navratri, a mantra for each Goddess. Read on.