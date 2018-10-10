ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Durga Mantras For Nine Days Of Navratri

By

Goddess Durga is the primary deity in the Shaktism tradition of Hinduism. She is known as the bestower of power and prosperity in the lives of her devotees. Navratri is the most auspicious time to offer prayers to mother Goddess. She has manifested herself in nine forms, all meant for the protection of the world.

Durga Mantras For Nine Days Of Navratri

All these nine forms are collectively known as Navdurga and devotees observe a fast for each form on each day of Navratri. We have brought to you a list of nine Durga mantras for nine days of Navratri, a mantra for each Goddess. Read on.

Array

First Day: Goddess Shailaputri

The first day is dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri, the mantra for which is:

Vande Vanchhitlanhaya Chandrardhakritshekharam
Vrisharuddham Shuldharam Shailputri Yashasvinim

Nine Colours For Nine Days Of Navratri

Array

Second Day: Goddess Brahmacharini

The second day is dedicated to Goddess Brahamacharini puja, the mantra for which is given below:

Dadhana Karapadmabhyam Akshamala Kamandalu
Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyan Uttama

Array

Third Day: Goddess Chandraghanta

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. The following mantra can be chanted during her puja:

Pindaj Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta
Prasidam Tanute Mahayam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

Story Of Goddess Shailputri

Array

Fourth Day: Goddess Kushmanda

A fast for Goddess Kushmanda is observed on the fourth day of Navratri. This mantra can be chanted to please her:

Vande Vanchhit Kamarthe Chandrardhakrit Shekharam
Singharudha Ashbhuja Kushmanda Yashahvinim

Array

Fifth Day: Goddess Skandamata

Devotees observe a fast for Goddess Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri. You can chant the following mantra to please Goddess Skandamata.

Singhasan Gata Nityam Padmashritkardvaya
Shubhdastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini

Most Read: Nine Manifestations Of Goddess Durga

Array

Sixth Day: Goddess Katyayni

Goddess Katyayni is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri and the mantra dedicated to her is:

Svarna Agya Chakra Sthitam Shashtam Durga Trinetram
Varabheet Karam Shagpad Dharam Katyayansutam Bhajami

Array

Seventh Day: Goddess Kalratri

Goddess Kalratri is offered prayers on the seventh day of Navratri. She can be worshipped using the mantra:

Karal Vandana Dhoram Muktakeshi Chaturbhujam
Kalratrim Karalimka Divyam Vidyut Mala Vibhushitam

Array

Eighth Day: Goddess Mahagauri

The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. She should be worshipped by chanting thismantra:

Purnandu Nibhaam Gauri Som Chakra Sthitaam Ashtamaam Mahagauri Trinetraam
Varabhiti Karaam Trishul Damru Dharaam Mahagauri Bhajem

Array

Ninth Day: Goddess Siddhidhatri

Goddess Siddhidhatri should be worshipped on the ninth day. The mantra that should be chanted to win a place in the heart of Goddess Siddhidhatri is:

Swarnavarna Nirvana Chakra Sthitaam Navam Durga Trinetraam

Shankh, Gada, Padma, Dharaam Siddhidatri Bhajem

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue