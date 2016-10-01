Story of Devi Shailputri Mata: First Goddess Of Navratri

Hindu Goddess Durga is worshipped in her nine forms, called NavaDurga, during the Navratri festival. Out of these, Maa Shailputri is the first form.

On the first day of the Navratri festival, Maa Shailputri is worshipped by devotees. There are special poojas that are performed with devotion on this day, which are dedicated specially for worshiping Maa Shailputri.

Maa Shailputri is the daughter of the king of mountains, the Himalaya. She is considered as the forever form of Mother Nature. She is also known as Goddess Parvati, the better half of Lord Shiva and mother of lord Ganesha and lord Kartikeya.

Maa Shailputri has a half moon on her forehead. You can also see a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left hand. She rides on Nandi.

The abode of Maa Shailputri is believed to be in the Muladhara Chakra. Realising this divine energy is considered as an important step towards spiritual enlightenment.

Knowing the legends and importance of the form of Maa Durga will help you to perform your Navratri pooja with ultimate devotion and dedication. So, have a look at these points below.

First Among The Nine Durgas

Shailputri means daughter (putri) of the mountain (shaila). Goddess Durga is named Shailputri, as she was born in the house of the King of Mountains "Parvat Raj Himalaya". Among the nine Durga forms, Shailputri is the first and foremost one. Since she is the Goddess of root chakra, devotees pray this form keeping the Mooladhar in mind.

Legend Of Maa Shailputri

In her previous birth, it was said that Shilputri was Sati, daughter of Daksha. Once Daksha performed a big Yagna without inviting Shiva. But Sati, wife of Shiva, came there with lord Shiva. Daksha insulted Shiva. Sati could not tolerate this and she burnt herself in the fire of Yagna. In another birth, she became the daughter of Himalaya and got married to Shiva as Hemavati.

Form Of Mother Nature

Worshipping Maa Shailputri will evoke the spiritual relationship with Mother Nature. Shailputri is the expression of earth and covers all of the hills, valleys, water resources and the atmosphere.

Goddess Of Root Chakra

Maa Shailputri is considered as the Goddess of root chakra. Worshipping her will help in awakening the Moolchakra, thereby helping you to attain spiritual enlightenment. Performing poojas and chanting mantras on the first day of Navratri, keeping mooladhar in mind, will help you to perform the rituals auspiciously.

Dhyana Mantra Of Shailputri:

The most important mantra of Maa Shailputri is:

VANDE VAANCHHIT LAABHAAYA CHANDRARDHA KRITA SHEKHARAAM,

VRISHAARUDHAAM SHULADHARAAM SHAILA- PUTRIM YASHASVINIIM

Its meaning: Worshipping Goddess Durga in the Maa Shailputri form will help in overcoming any bad effect of the moon, which is governed by this form of Adi Shakti.

Bhog Offered On This Day

Different bhog or prasada is offered on each day of the Navratri festival. On the first day, pure ghee is offered at the feet of the deity. It is believe that this will provide a disease-free life for the devotee. Prasad like Roath, an Indian sweet dish, is distributed to everyone at the end of prayer sessions. Therefore, worshipping Maa Shailputri makes life worth living, is what the Hindus believe.