Das Mahavidyas In Hinduism,

Goddess Sati was the daughter of Daksh Prajapati. She had married Lord Shiva against the will of her father. Daksh Prajapati organised a yagna and did not invite Shiva for it. But Goddess Sati wanted to attend it. She asked for Shiva's permission saying that a daughter does not need an invitation to go to her father's house. However, Shiva denied the permission saying that because he was not invited to the yagna, the yagna would not be successful even if Sati attended it.

Feeling ignored at the answer of Shiva, Sati became enraged and took a furious form.

It is believed that Lord Shiva tried fleeing away, but in vain. All the ten directions were blocked by the Goddess. She took the ten forms and in each direction just to not let Shiva escape. Here are the ten forms of Mahavidya, described briefly. Take a look.

Goddess Kali

Kali is the first among the Mahavidyas. She is dark in complexion, wears a garland of skulls and has red eyes. She looks very furious holding a skull in one of her hands. Goddess Kali is also considered the female representation of Kala, meaning time.

She represents power and consciousness inits highest form.

Goddess Tara

Goddess Tara, looking similar to Goddess Kali is the second Mahavidya. She wears a tiger skin, a garland of human heads and blood oozes from her mouth. It is also believed that Goddess Tara is the Goddess of peace and compassion. She is often confused with Goddess Kali. However, the best way to differentiate is that while Goddess Kali is shown black in colour, the colour of Goddess Tara's skin is shown blue.

Goddess Tripura Sundari

Goddess Tripura Sundari has been described as being the most beautiful in the three worlds, that is the Aakash, the Patal and the Prithvi. She is also known as Goddess Shodashi. She represents Goddess Parvati. The names Lalitha and Rajrajeshwari also denote her. She represents Sada Shivatattva, which refers to awareness.

Goddess Bhuvaneshwari

Bhuvaneshwari is the fourth among the ten Mahavidyas. She looks similar to Tripura Sundari. Bhuvaneshwari translates to - the Goddess of the Earth. She is also known as Mahamaya. Adi Shakti is the other name that she is denoted with. This Goddess is known to change situations as per her will. It is said that not even the Trimurti stop her from doing what she wants.

Goddess Chinamasta

She is also known as the Prachand Chandika. She is shown with her own head struck off, and held by her in one of her hands. This Goddess is white in colour and shown with two other of her assistants- Dakini and Varnini. While Dakini has black skin Varnini has red. All three of them, together represent the three Gunas - Satva, Rajas and Tamas.

Goddess Bhairavi

Goddess Bhairavi is also known as Tripura Bhairavi. She is seen seated on a lotus, and has four hands. She holds a book in one hand, rosary beads in the other. Another hand is in Abhaya Mudra and yet another in Varada Mudra. Having three eyes, she has crescent moon on her head. It is believed that she resides in the Muladhara Chakra. The granter of every perfection, she is also called Sakal Sidh Bhairavi. She protects her devotees from ignorance. She represents wrath which targets the ignorance.

Goddess Dhumavati

Goddess Dhumavati is believed to be the giver of supernatural powers and the fulfiller of all the wishes. Her worship is considered especially for the single members of the society, such as the bachelors, sages, tantrikas etc.She is also often described as the dark side of life. She is often depicted seated on a crow. She represents the fact that everything that humans cling to is mortal in nature.

Goddess Baglamukhi

Baglamukhi, translates to the 'Goddess who paralyzes the enemies'. She is also known as Pitambari Maa, because of her association with yellow or golden colour. She represents the hypnotic power of the Goddess. She is seen sitting on a yellow throne of lotuses in an ocean of nectar. This Goddess can turn speech into silence, knowledge into ignorance and defeat into victory.

Goddess Matangi

Goddess Matangi is another among the ten Mahavidyas, and has various other forms of her own as well. She is green in colour which signifies intelligence. She is often depicted with a parrot which too, is a representation of intelligence. There is a veena in her hands which shows her association with music. According to Shyamaladandakam, she plays a ruby-studded veena and speaks sweetly. She gives people the power to attract others and control them.

Goddess Kamala

Goddess Kamala is depicted as seated in Padmasana on a lotus, she is seen being bathed by four elephants pouring jars of nectar over her. She is golden in colour and has four hands. Two hands are holding lotuses and the other two are in Abhaymudra and Varamudra. She is independent and is all supreme divine mother.