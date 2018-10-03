7 Wall Paintings That Might Be Inauspicious For Your House

While we like to decorate our house with the most beautiful showpieces, we often forget to ensure that the objects we are using are beneficial as well. The vibes that these images send across should also be taken care of in order to ensure that the aura of the house is not disturbed in the name of beauty.

Vastu Shastra says that every decorative item also sends a vibe across which is responsible for the energy that is radiated in the house. People often select anything that they think looks good for the house. And it becomes more difficult to decide when choosing paintings. Here is a list of paintings which you should never have on the walls of your house. Take a look.