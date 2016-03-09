India is a unique country where people are free to follow any religion that they love to. The life of Indians is heavily inspired by the gods that their religion follows.

As far as the Hindu religion is concerned, it has many gods and goddesses, and most of them have had a role to play in the religion. Among all the gods, the Hindus have a great amount of love and devotion towards Lord Krishna.

A mythological character, he is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. A dominant personality in the Mahabharata, the longest epic in the world, Lord Krishna plays the most dominant character in the epic.

As the strongest character in the story of Mahabharata, Lord Krishna stands as an embodiment of love, respect, humanism, bravery, statesmanship, and much more. His speeches on love to different relatives are extremely good, and the life of the Hindus is largely said to be influenced by that.

His words have always been a source of inspiration for all. Love lessons from Krishna among these, are very popular, and people, in the name of true love, follow the ideals given by him.

Like the lessons on statesmanship and politics, there are many love lessons to learn from Lord Krishna. As mentioned earlier, Krishna had great respect for everyone. So, following are some of the best love lessons to learn from Lord Krishna: where we talk about his love for his family, brother, devotees and all.