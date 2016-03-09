India is a unique country where people are free to follow any religion that they love to. The life of Indians is heavily inspired by the gods that their religion follows.
As far as the Hindu religion is concerned, it has many gods and goddesses, and most of them have had a role to play in the religion. Among all the gods, the Hindus have a great amount of love and devotion towards Lord Krishna.
A mythological character, he is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. A dominant personality in the Mahabharata, the longest epic in the world, Lord Krishna plays the most dominant character in the epic.
As the strongest character in the story of Mahabharata, Lord Krishna stands as an embodiment of love, respect, humanism, bravery, statesmanship, and much more. His speeches on love to different relatives are extremely good, and the life of the Hindus is largely said to be influenced by that.
His words have always been a source of inspiration for all. Love lessons from Krishna among these, are very popular, and people, in the name of true love, follow the ideals given by him.
Like the lessons on statesmanship and politics, there are many love lessons to learn from Lord Krishna. As mentioned earlier, Krishna had great respect for everyone. So, following are some of the best love lessons to learn from Lord Krishna: where we talk about his love for his family, brother, devotees and all.
Love For Parents
Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudev, but he was brought up by Yashoda and Nand. He had great respect for all four of them and true dedication for all his duties and responsibilities towards them. One must love and dedicate oneself to the service of one's parents.
Love For Justice
Lord Krishna was an embodiment of love and justice. He fought against his own people to establish the rule of law and justice. If you have read the Mahabharata, then you must know that he supported the Pandavas in the battle. He did so only because the Pandavas were right.
Love For Motherland
This is one of most important love lessons to learn from Lord Krishna. As the Yadava Prince and the patrons of the Pandavas, Krishna has shown his great love for his motherland. He supported the Pandava brothers when they asked for five villages of their motherland. He even visited Duryodhana to plead for the Pandavas.
Love For His Teacher
Another of the most significant love lessons to learn from Lord Krishna is here. Even as the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Krishna showed respect for his teachers or gurus. He also paidrespect to all the sages whom he had ever met.
Love For His Beloved
Krishna had quite a few admirers and beloveds. His love for Radha has been the most significant part of his life in Vrindavan, where he was brought up by Nand and Yashoda. Lord Krishna had great respect for Radha and also for all the other beloveds who became a part of the epic later on.
Love For His Friend
Being the most popular among the Hindu Gods, Lord Krishna has left an indelible impression on the Indian masses, through his love for Sudhama. It proves he valued friendship as the difference in their statuses did not matter to Krishna.
Love For Brother
Balaram and Krishna shared a strong brotherhood, in which Krishna loved his brother dearly. Krishna highly respected his elder brother Balaram and they shared a fearless childhood. These love lessons from Lord Krishna are very significant indeed, due to their impact on the Indian masses.
