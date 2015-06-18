10 Things Not To Be Done During Ramzan

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan is not just about "not eating anything" but has many more meanings that will benefit you both physically and spiritually. Ramadan is not just about staying away from food. Fasting is only one of the many aspects of Ramadan and it has many more other aspects that we have to understand and perform other than fasting.

It is always said if your have a healthy mind then you have a healthy body. Ramadan purifies your mind and soul as you repent for your sins and control all unhealthy desires.

In Ramadan, you get a time to purify your soul as your prayers are listened fast and all your sins are all washed away. By controlling all your worldly desires, you come close to Allah. You come to know the real meaning of humanity and happiness when you help others by donating money and food.

Ramadan will also make you realise the suffering of others who have no money to buy food. Ramadan fasting is one of the pillars of Islam and without it you cannot be called a good Muslim. Ramadan fasting has many medicinal benefits too. It lowers high blood sugar, removes cholesterol, keeps your heart healthy, cleanses your liver and body.

There are many spiritual benefits too. You soul is purified and your mind is cleansed from all evil thoughts. You come close to Allah and forget the evil deeds.

Ramadan is a time of blessings and all devils are tied by the almighty Allah so that they will not interfere with the Ramadan. Here are few important things that you have to avoid during Ramadan.

Avoid Gazing At Opposite Sex

Keep your gaze low if you are a true Muslim. Staring at the opposite sex (non mehram) will fill your mind with negative thoughts and you may commit a sin. Especially in Ramadan, which is a month of blessing, avoid such sins else you will not get the benefits of your Rozah. It will be just a common fasting.

Don't Fight Or Abuse

Ramadan is a time of patience and showing humanity towards other's. If you will fight and abuse, there will be no spiritual cleansing of mind and soul which is the main aim of Ramadan. Even if you are provoked by someone, stay calm and tell the person three times that "you are fasting".

Avoid Exposive Dresses (Dress Modestly)

In Islam, we have to dress properly so that your modesty is not outraged and it prevents the members of the opposite sex from getting attracted towards you. This can also spoil or corrupt their fast. In the month of Ramadan, you have to take special care of your dressing regardless of you being a male or a female. Females have to cover their body and head properly and so do males. This will protect you from the evil eyes of others and prevent male members to get fascinated by your attire.

Don't Over Eat

Ramazan also teaches us how others feel when they are hungry and weak so that we get to know how hard it is to starve in hunger. Muslims will then realise and will be generous towards poor people. If you will over eat, you will be deprived of that benefit.

Don't Laugh Out Loud

Laughing out like a mad man is not an ethical thing to do. Our Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) used to give a beautiful smile and never laughed loud. This adds charm to your personality and reflects your piety. In Ramadan if you will laugh loudly, your fast will get spoiled or makruh (disliked or offensive act ).

Avoid Thoughts Of Food

Thinking whole day long about eating and food is not advised in Ramadan. It will spoil your fasting you can't concentrate on your prayers either.

Don't Fast For Losing Weight

If your intentions for fasting in Ramadan are based on the motive on losing weight or just for the sake of showing off, your fasting goes waste in front of Allah. Your intent should be pure and you must fast for the sake of almighty Allah and nothing else.

Don't Lie Or Commit Evil Acts

The Prophet Mohammad (saw) said, backbiting, lying profanities and arguing corrupts the fast.(Bukhari). He also said that Allah is not in need of leaving your food or drinks if you lie.

Abstain From Consummation Or Sexual Acts

All sexual acts and sexual thoughts are prohibited in the month of Ramadan. Avoid sexual intercourse with your spouse during the day time when you are fasting. Ramadan is month when you have to control all your desires.

Avoid Adult Talks

While fasting you should not cracking dirty jokes, do obscene or vulgar actions and also avoid immoral behavior. You must also avoid listening to or talking about vulgar topics. These things are also forbidden during normal conditions but such actions while fasting, spoils or corrupts the fast.

