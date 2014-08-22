Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Why Lord Ganesha Rides A Mouse? Faith Mysticism oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Ganesh Chaturthi is coming up and it happens to be one of the most awaited celebrations of the year. The elephant-headed God is revered in every Hindu household, irrespective of regions and cultures. Ganesha is denoted through a lot of symbols such as the elephant head, big belly and riding a mouse. This year, in 2019, the festival will start from 2 September and continue till 12 September.

Most people are often curious as to why would a huge Godlike Ganesha would ride such a small rodent. In fact, there is a very interesting story about Ganesha having a mouse as His mount. We all know that Lord Ganesha is known as the remover of all obstacles and the one who blesses every being without discrimination. The story of Ganesha riding a mouse also shows how and why Ganesha deserves to be worshipped before all other Gods and Goddesses.

You will be surprised to know that the mouse which Lord Ganesha rides was actually a demi-God in its previous birth who was cursed by a sage. Read on to know the complete story of why Lord Ganesha rides a mouse.

The Story Of Kroncha

According to the Ganesha Purana, Lord Ganesha's mouse was actually a demi-god in his previous birth and his name was Kroncha.

At the assembly of Lord Indra, Kroncha accidentally stepped on the toes of Muni Vamadeva, who was a learned saint. Muni Vamadeva thought that Kroncha had done so intentionally and grew enraged and cursed Kroncha to become a mouse. Terrified, Kroncha fell to his knees and pleaded for mercy. This subdued Muni Vamadeva's anger. He said that his curse could not go in vain, but that Kroncha would meet Lord Ganesha and become his vehicle. That way he would also become worthy of worship even by Gods.

And so it was. Kroncha was transformed into a mouse by the curse of Vamadeva Muni and fell into the hermitage of Maharshi Parashar.

Kroncha's Terror

Kroncha, however, was no ordinary mouse. In fact, he was as big as a mountain and frightening to all who beheld him. He caused a hell lot of trouble and destroyed everything in his path. He became another name of terror for all the people on Earth.

Ganesha's Mount

At this time Lord Ganesha was invited to Rishi Parashar's ashrama and was being taken care of by him and his wife Vatsala. Hearing of the gigantic mouse and the terror it created, Lord Ganesha decided to confront Kroncha. Ganesha unleashed one of his weapons: a pasha (noose), which he sent flying in the direction of Kroncha. The pasha was so radiant its light filled the entire universe. Pasha chased the mouse and looped around his neck and brought Kroncha to Ganesha's feet.

Thus, Kroncha asked for forgiveness and Lord Ganesha accepted him as His mount.