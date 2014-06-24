Just In
- 36 min ago Arati Saha’s 80th Birth Anniversary: Google Honours The First Asian Woman To Cross English Channel
-
- 2 hrs ago Sophie Choudry's A Stunner! Her Gorgeous Pictures In Pastel Lehenga Saree Are Proof!
- 4 hrs ago Ankita Lokhande Or Erica Fernandes, Whose White Saree Is Prettier And Who Pulled It Off Better?
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 24 September 2020
Don't Miss
- News Kangana Ranaut slams Uddhav Thackeray, says Pulwama attack did not claim as many lives in Bhiwandi
- Movies Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj’s Massive Project To Be Produced By Pa Ranjith?
- Finance Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO To Launch On Sept 29, Price Band Fixed
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North-East India In October
- Automobiles MG Motors Unveils Advanced-Features List On Upcoming Gloster SUV: Bookings Now Open
- Technology Rocket League Available For Free On Epic Games Store; Offers $10 Free Coupon
- Sports UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa fight card, talking points, date, start time and where to watch
- Education KEAM Rank List 2020: How To Check Kerala KEAM 2020 Rank List For Engineering And Medical
Hanuman Chalisa: Significance Of Reciting Hanuman Chalisa
Hanuman Chalisa is an immensely popular work that celebrates and admires the indomitable spirit and unflinching courage of Lord Hanuman. Known to be an extremely powerful devotional work, the Hanuman Chalisa was composed by the great Tulsidas, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. Tulsidas, among the many things he was endowed with, is best known for his most important work - Tulsi Ramayana. Coming to the question of what exactly is the importance of the Hanuman Chalisa, let us understand the essence of this powerful work and what it means to chant the Chalisa. ALSO READ: THE ROLE OF LORD HANUMAN IN THE MAHABHARAT
This article speaks about the significance of the Hanuman Chalisa. Almost every verse of the Hanuman Chalisa is associated with numerous benefits. Each verse or couplet is referred to as doha. Let us see some important verses of the Chalisa and the overall benefits of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.
On reciting the opening phrase "Jaya Hanuman Gyaan Guna Saagar" will endow one with divine knowledge inherent in the life of every being. With the help of this knowledge, it is almost impossible to get deadlocked with life's many challenges.
The third doha of the Hanuman Chalisa, which begins with "Mahavir Vikram Bajrangi" helps give strength to people and totally stay outside the influence of undesirable company.
The seventh and eighth verses of the Hanuman Chalisa will help one understand the spirit of Lord Rama and get closer to the divine entity of the Lord.
The 14th and 15th Chaupayis will help in endowing a person with deserving fame. You will be appreciated for your efforts and your potential to perform capable tasks will only grow.
The 11th Chaupayi will help remove fear from snakes and other forms of poisonous bites.
The 16th and 17th Chaupayis will help in reaching a desired position in life. It is relevant to the desire of promotions and posts at one's workplace.
The 20th will help in overcoming challenges and surmounting various obstacles that may come our way and preclude us from achieving our goals.
The 24th Chaupayi, an important one, helps in eliminating and warding off the influence of Daakinis, Pisachas, Bhots and deities of black magic.
Like this, every doha of the Hanuman Chalisa has various benefits tied to it. Thus is the importance of the Hanuman Chalisa.