5 Things All Mangliks Must Know

The term 'Manglik' is looked upon with fear and a bit of exclusion in Hindu society. Usually people who have the Mangal dosha in their horoscope are called Manglik. A person who is born under the influence of the planet Mars such that the planet is placed in an unfavourable place, may be calleda Manglik person.For such people Mars is the ruling planet.

Now we all know that Mars or Mangal is the planet of war. Thus, Mangal dosha is often associated with marital disharmony. It is also believed that if a normal person marries a Manglik, he or she may die very soon. Mangliks have marriage problems because their choice of spouse becomes limited. The concept of Mangal dosha is shrouded in misinformation and blind faith. That is why it is hard to decipher the truth from myths and maliciously evil customs.

Here are some things that every Manglik person must know so that they are not lead astray by myths and rituals.

Why do Mangliks have marriage problems?

Mars is a planet that likes to stay alone, and thus it quarrels with whoever is closest to it. That is why, your ruling planet cannot stand your partner for long until and unless your horoscopes are compatible. Both the persons have to be Manglik, in order to have a compatibility.

Every Manglik's spouse doesn't die

Even in Mangal dosha, there are degrees. If you are 'purna' Manglik then the influence of Mars is very strong on you. If you are 'vakri' Manglik then Mars has a slant influence on your life. In most cases, the influence of this dosha is minor and does not lead to the death of your spouse.

Age is a factor

For some people, the influence of Mars is valid only till a certain age. If they get married after this age, problems are not expected to creep up in their marital life. A late marriage is an option that many people opt for these days, so it is no big deal. But one needs to get the birth chart checked in this case to know till when th Manglik Dosha really exists.

Kumbh Vivah

Even if you are a purna Manglik, your dosha can be remedied by the means of kumbh vivah. In this ritual, the person afflicted by Mangal dosha is first married to a banana or banyan tree. You can also wed a silver or gold statue of lord Krishna if you are girl. This negates the dosha from the person's horoscope. In some ancient stories, Manglik girls were first amrried to an animal and that animal would then be killed or left free.

Multiple Mangliks

Some people are double or triple Mangliks. The influence of Mars is so strong on their lives that even if the remarry twice or thrice their spouse is destined to die. In such cases the kumbh vivah has to be conducted twice or thrice to remedy the dosha.You can choose to get married to a person who is also a double or triple Manglik.

Good Deeds

Hinduism lays great emphasis on good deeds. The goodness of your soul and your inner kindness can remedy a number of dosha in your horoscope. So if you are a honest and good soul, you will not suffer too much for your doshas. One must always keep doing the donations, feeding birds animals and serving the unwell people. All their blessings help this cause.

If you are a Manglik, take it in your stride. It is not the end of the world because you are what you believe you are.