Basant Panchami 2022: Date, Timings, Story and Significance
Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day in the month of Magh (a month according to the Hindu Calendar). It presents the glory and splendour of the spring season. This day marks the end of the winters and the beginning of the spring season in India. This year the festival will be celebrated on 05 February 2022.
While the day holds an important place as per Hindu Panchang, Goddess Saraswati is offered prayers on this day. Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in many regions of India. While it is a festival of seasonal importance and social significance, the festival has great religious importance.
Basant Panchami This Year
Basant Panchami 2020 will begin from 10:45 am on 29 January and will continue till 01:19 pm on 30 January. The auspicious time for Basant Panchami Puja would be from 10:45 am to 12.34 pm on 29 January 2020.
Basant Panchami Celebration
The term 'Basant' means 'Spring' and 'Panchami' means, 'Fifth day'.People also offer Pitri-Tarpan, worship the ancestors on this day. It is also considered as an auspicious day to initiate children into their first syllable with the intention of the day attributed to the Goddess of learning and knowledge.
Students also observe it as a special day. They offer prayers to the books and other stationery items together. Writing 'Om' using honey on the tongue of a kid is also considered to help develop his interest towards studies.
Saraswati Puja
While Saraswati Puja is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati duringNavratriacross India, North India observes it again during the Basant Panchami. Since the day is considered as Goddess Saraswati's birthday, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on this day.
The Arrival Of Spring
Basant Panchami announces the arrival of Spring, the fullest splendour of which is celebrated during the Holi festival. Signs of fresh life is seen among trees and crops as well as in coloured blooms that mark the advent of Spring.
Celebrating the Spring season, the sky is dotted with coloured kites. Flying kites is one of the integral parts of the festival. The festival is also associated with the youth, as spring time promises splendour, joy and new life. The arrival of spring ushers in new hope and joy for a new living.
Story Associated With Basant Panchami
Legends believe that Goddess Saraswati was first worshipped by Lord Brahma and Lord Krishna. Goddess Saraswati fell in love with Lord Krishna. However, Lord Krishna told her about his love for Radha. The Goddess of speech, wisdom, knowledge Goddess Saraswati was then given a boon by Lord Krishna that she would be worshipped on the fifth day of the lunar Magh month. Since then, she is worshipped on every Basant Panchami.
Spiritual Significance Of Basant Panchami
The festival bears spiritual significance as in all other Hindu festivals. The arrival of Spring signifies the end of the days of gloom and awakening of new joy. The spiritual significance is that the festival symbolises the end of the days of ignorance and awakening into spiritual enlightenment.
Goddess Saraswati is the one who bestows the knowledge required for spiritual enlightenment. Hence, she is worshipped on the day of this festival.
So let us welcome the eternal spring of perennial bliss in our lives, understanding the the spiritual significance of Vasant Panchami.
Basant Panchami is also a day of Aboojh Muhurta. Aboojh Muhurta is when any work can be started without checking for an auspicious Muhurta. All including, grah pravesh, purchasing vehicles, starting business all are considered auspicious on this day. Along with this, cooking yellow food items and wearing yellow-coloured clothes is considered to be auspicious for this day.
