Basant Panchami 2022: Date, Timings, Story and Significance

Basant Panchami This Year Basant Panchami 2020 will begin from 10:45 am on 29 January and will continue till 01:19 pm on 30 January. The auspicious time for Basant Panchami Puja would be from 10:45 am to 12.34 pm on 29 January 2020.

Basant Panchami Celebration The term 'Basant' means 'Spring' and 'Panchami' means, 'Fifth day'.People also offer Pitri-Tarpan, worship the ancestors on this day. It is also considered as an auspicious day to initiate children into their first syllable with the intention of the day attributed to the Goddess of learning and knowledge. Students also observe it as a special day. They offer prayers to the books and other stationery items together. Writing 'Om' using honey on the tongue of a kid is also considered to help develop his interest towards studies.

Saraswati Puja While Saraswati Puja is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati duringNavratriacross India, North India observes it again during the Basant Panchami. Since the day is considered as Goddess Saraswati's birthday, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on this day.

The Arrival Of Spring Basant Panchami announces the arrival of Spring, the fullest splendour of which is celebrated during the Holi festival. Signs of fresh life is seen among trees and crops as well as in coloured blooms that mark the advent of Spring.

Celebrating the Spring season, the sky is dotted with coloured kites. Flying kites is one of the integral parts of the festival. The festival is also associated with the youth, as spring time promises splendour, joy and new life. The arrival of spring ushers in new hope and joy for a new living.

Story Associated With Basant Panchami Legends believe that Goddess Saraswati was first worshipped by Lord Brahma and Lord Krishna. Goddess Saraswati fell in love with Lord Krishna. However, Lord Krishna told her about his love for Radha. The Goddess of speech, wisdom, knowledge Goddess Saraswati was then given a boon by Lord Krishna that she would be worshipped on the fifth day of the lunar Magh month. Since then, she is worshipped on every Basant Panchami.