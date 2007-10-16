Durga Puja 2019: Nine Forms of Goddess Durga That You Must Know Faith Mysticism oi-Staff

Goddess Durga represents the power of the Supreme Being that preserves moral order and righteousness in the creation. Durga, also called Divine Mother, protects mankind from evil and misery by destroying evil forces. Durga is worshipped in different forms. She is a form of 'Shakti'. The evolution of Goddess Durga took place from Shri Brahma, Shri Vishnu and Shri Maheshwar respectively. Each of these 3 deities gave rise to 3 more forms and hence in all, these 9 forms together are known as Nav-Durga. Here are the 9 manifestations of Goddess Durga.

1. Shailputri

First among the Durgas is Shailputri. 'Shail' means mountains. Goddess Parvati, the daughter of the King of Mountains Himavan, is known as "Shailputri". She is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Her two hands display a trident and a lotus. The trident represents the past, present and future. Mata Shailputri is known as the symbol of purity and devotion. She rides a bull.

2. Bhramcharni

The second form of Goddess Durga is known as Bhramcharni. One hand holds a "Kumbha" or water pot and the other rosary. The Kumbha symbolises the marital bliss. She personifies discipline, love and loyalty. She is known to enlighten the world with grace and power. This goddess blesses her devotees with knowledge, prosperity, happiness and wisdom. Rudraksha is 'her' most adorned ornament.

3. Chandraghanta

The third manifestation of Goddess Durga is known as Chandraghanta. Her name derives from the 'Chandra' (crescent) in her forehead which is shaped like a 'ghanta' (bell). The sound of her bell terrifies demons and evil and spreads positivity. She has a golden complexion and is charmful and bright.

Seated on Lion, Mata Chandraghanta holds swords, arrows and many other weapons in her 10 hands. She sees everything with her three eyes and is vigilant. She blesses her devotees with positive energy, strength and happiness.

4. Kushmanda

Mata Kushmanda is the fourth form of Goddess Durga is Kushmanda. She is known as the 'creator of the universe'. In her eight arms, she possesses trident, sword, arrow, bow, rosary and other holy objects. She rides a tiger which symbolises strength and courage. and she emanates a solar like aura. Mata Kushmanda blesses her devotees with health, wealth and strength.

5. Skandmata

The fifth form of Goddess Durga is known as Skanda Mata. She was chosen as the commander-in-chief by the Gods. She is seen holding her son 'Skand' in her lap while being seated on a lion. She is known to nurture the universe with her motherly affection.

She holds her son in her right hand and two upward-facing lotuses in each upper hands. She defends and blesses her devotees with her left hand. She also blesses her devotees with knowledge and wisdom.

6. Katyayani

Mata Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. Since she stayed in the ashram of Rishi Katyayan for her penance, she is known as Katyayani. It is said that Mata Katyayani killed Mahisasur, the infamous demon.

Katyayani is said to have divine rage and anger. With 18 hands and fearsome sight, she emits divine energy and light from which no evil can hide. Those who worship Mata Katyayani, gain inner peace and serenity from Mata Katyayani. She rides a lion and is ready to fight against all evils and give justice to her devotees.

7. Kalaratri

Mata Kalaratri, the seventh manifestation of Goddess Durga, is also known as 'Shubhankari' which means 'the one who does all good'. She is fearsome, has a dark complexion, disheveled hair, three eyes and four arms. She is known to destroy all the evils, demons, spirits and ghosts. She inspires her devotees to kill their evil thoughts such as laziness, greediness, etc. and gain good habits.

Though she looks fearsome, she brings good luck to people and is known to be the protector of Hindus. She rides a donkey which symbolises faithfulness and hard work.

8. Maha Gauri

The Eighth form of Goddess Durga is known as Maha Gauri. She has a fair complexion and therefore, is known as 'Gauri'. It is said that Mata Parvati was praying for pleasing Lord Shiva to become her husband.

Due to her tough meditation, her skin became dark and then Lord Shiva poured Gangajal on her, which made her complexion fair. She is known as the symbol of peace, power, determination and hard work. She wears a white saree and rides a bull. She has four hands in which she holds a damru and trident.

9. Siddhiratri

The ninth form of Goddess Durga is known as Siddhiratri. She grants skills, wisdom, insights and prosperity to her devotees. She has four hands. She holds trident, 'Sudarshan Chakra', lotus and a conch shell. She is known to be the giver of supernational powers.

So these were the nine forms of Goddess Durga. We wish you a Happy Durga Puja to all of you. May Goddess Durga bless you.