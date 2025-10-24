English Edition
Chhath Puja 2025: Easy Vastu Remedies To Keep Surya Dev Happy And Wealth Flowing In

By
As the golden sun rises over riverbanks this Chhath Puja, homes across India will echo with songs of devotion and gratitude. Beyond the rituals and offerings, there's another way to connect deeply with Surya Dev-through the harmony of your home itself. According to Vastu Shastra, the Sun's energy governs vitality, prosperity, and growth.

When aligned right, it can open pathways for abundance and well-being. But when neglected, it may block prosperity and peace.

Chhath Puja 2025 Easy Vastu Remedies To Keep Surya Dev Happy And Wealth Flowing In

This year, Chhath Puja will be observed from 25 October to 28 October and as you prepare your prasad, and fasting rituals, try these simple yet powerful Vastu remedies to invite divine solar energy into your home.

1. Face East To Welcome Surya Dev's Light

The direction of the Sun's rise-East-is the most sacred according to Vastu. Begin your Chhath Puja preparations by ensuring your main entrance, prayer space, or even your dining area receives the morning sunlight. Natural light is said to cleanse negative vibrations and infuse your surroundings with positivity.

During Arghya, if possible, face the East while offering water to the Sun. This gesture aligns your energy with the cosmic rhythm of Surya Dev, amplifying your prayers. Keeping windows open during sunrise and avoiding clutter in this direction also allow prosperity to flow more freely into your life.

Chhath Puja 2025 Easy Vastu Remedies To Keep Surya Dev Happy And Wealth Flowing In

2. Keep Copper Vessels And Red Cloth In The Puja Area

In Vastu, copper represents the fire element governed by Surya Dev. Using copper utensils or water pots in your Chhath Ghat or home puja setup strengthens the connection with solar energy. Place a small copper Kalash with Gangajal in the East or Northeast corner of your home during the festival.

Add a red or orange cloth as a base for the idol or offerings-it symbolizes radiance, vitality, and courage, the very essence of the Sun. These simple placements can activate positive energy fields and help remove stagnation, bringing renewed enthusiasm and financial growth into your home.

3. Clean Water Sources To Keep Prosperity Unblocked

In Vastu, water bodies like tanks, pots, or small home fountains signify emotional balance and wealth flow. Before Chhath Puja, ensure all water containers, tanks, and taps in your house are clean and leak-free. Impure or stagnant water can obstruct the flow of positive energy and abundance.

As devotees worship near rivers and lakes during Chhath, keeping water pure in your own home symbolizes inner purification. If possible, sprinkle Gangajal in corners of your house or add it to your bath water. This ritual not only purifies the space but also helps you feel spiritually aligned and light.

4. Light A Diya In The Northeast Direction Every Morning

The Northeast corner (Ishan Kona) is considered the most auspicious zone of any home. Lighting a diya there daily-especially during Chhath Puja-honours both Chhathi Mata and Surya Dev. Use ghee or sesame oil, and if possible, place the diya near a tulsi plant or clean water bowl.

This small act radiates a calming, sacred glow that invites abundance and wards off negativity. During the festival days, chant Surya mantras here at sunrise. It's believed that this practice not only brightens your surroundings but also your inner clarity and confidence.

Chhath Puja 2025 Easy Vastu Remedies To Keep Surya Dev Happy And Wealth Flowing In

5. Declutter And Decorate The Entrance With Sun Symbols

The entrance of your home is where energy first enters, so its condition directly affects prosperity. Clean it thoroughly before the Puja and decorate it with rangoli, toran, or a small Surya symbol. According to Vastu, depicting the Sun at the entrance enhances vitality and attracts divine blessings.

Avoid keeping shoes, broken items, or unused objects near the doorway. When guests or family members walk through a clean and vibrant entrance, it subconsciously sets a tone of abundance and gratitude-key emotions to please Surya Dev during Chhath.

May Chhathi Mata's blessings fill every corner with love and prosperity!

Article Published On: Friday, October 24, 2025, 7:00 [IST]
chhath puja
 
