Birthstones by Month: History, Facts, Colours & Meanings

January Birthstone: Garnet For January, Garnet is the official birthstone and signifies protection, trust, protection, love and commitment. It is said that it protects the wearer. These jewels are made from silicate and can come in a variety of colours and the most common is deep, rich red garnets.

February Birthstone: Amethyst For February, Amethyst is the official birthstone and it is believed to strengthen relationships and makes the wearer bring out their best qualities. It is said to bring courage and bravery. They come in varying shades of purple, which is recognised to symbolise dominance, power, wealth and royalty.

March Birthstone: Aquamarine The official birthstone of March is Aquamarine and it represents youth, fidelity and hope. This jewel is similar to the colour of the sea and usually, the colour varies from light blue to deep blue. Also, the term aquamarine has been derived from the combination of two Latin words, ‘aqua' and ‘marina', which means ‘water' and ‘sea' and hence the name the ‘colour of the sea'.

April Birthstone: Quartz or Diamond Diamond is the official birthstone for April and is known to be a symbol of eternal love. It is harder than any other mineral found in nature because they are made from carbon. While colourless diamonds are the most popular, they do come in different hues. It is said that wearing a diamond attracts wealth, improves physical health and offers spiritual benefits.

May Birthstone: Emerald For the month of May, Emerald is the official birthstone. This vibrant green coloured gemstone is considered to be a symbol of love and rebirth. It is equivalent to the lushness associated with this month and the spring season. Depending on its colour and vividness the value of the emerald changes.

June Birthstone: Pearl, Alexandrite & Moonstone Pearl, Alexandrite and Moonstone are the three official birthstones of June. Pearl comes in a beautiful range of colours, be it white, pink, golden, black, etc and is said to represent purity, loyalty, generosity and integrity. Similarly, moonstone is also available in a variety of hies and is known to represent growth, inner strength, success, enhancing institution and good fortune. Alexandrite is known as the ‘colour-changing gem' as the colour changes depending on the lighting. It represents creativity and imagination or strengthening intuition.

July Birthstone: Ruby For people born in July, their official birthstone is Ruby and can be distinguished by its most striking colour- Bright red. It represents courage, wisdom, love, and passion. This gemstone signifies life and blood and is believed to increase courage. Ruby is known to be one of the most valuable and significant coloured gemstones.

August Birthstone: Peridot & Spinel The official birthstones of August are Peridot and Spinelstones for August. Comes in bold, lime green colour, Peridot symbolizes strength and is believed to ignite power and influence in its wearer. On the other hand, Spinel is also available in a range of colours and is called a stone of hope, revitalization and joy and is thought to protect the wearer from any kind of obstacle.

September Birthstone: Sapphire Sapphire is the official birthstone for September and represents honesty, loyalty, purity, and trust. Sapphire jewels are most commonly associated with a rich blue hue, but they are available in a rainbow of colours. The sapphire is believed to activate the third eye and throat chakras, allowing one to access a deeper level of self-consciousness.

October Birthstone: Tourmaline & Opal Tourmaline and Opal are the two official birthstones for people born in October. Tourmaline gemstone is known to represent compassion, calmness, confidence, faithfulness and reliability and is available in a variety of beautiful shades. Its most common shade is pink. On the other hand, Opal displays numerous colours in a single gem and is known to enhance the artistic abilities of a person. It is believed to bring health, wealth and good fortune to the wearer.

November Birthstone: Citrine & Topaz For people born in November, the official birthstones for this month are Citrine and Topaz. Citrine gemstones are quite valued by merchants as it represents success and prosperity. It is also known to induce positivity. The colour ranges from yellow to brownish orange. Also, topaz is associated with the Sun god and is known to have the power to heal and protect the wearer.