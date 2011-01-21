Just In
- 4 min ago Exposure To Dogs At A Young Age May Lessen The Risk Of Developing Schizophrenia
-
- 1 hr ago The List Of Best And Worst Diet Plans To Follow In 2020
- 1 hr ago 8 Wonderful Tips To Take Care Of Your Feet This Winter Season
- 1 hr ago Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, And Alia Bhatt Inspire Us To Update Our Winter Airport Wardrobe
Don't Miss
- Technology OnePlus Concept One Uses McLaren Electrochromic Glass That Turns Cameras Invisible
- Movies After Mamangam, Unni Mukundan Set To Stun With His Makeover In Meppadiyan!
- News Kerala CM Vijayan writes to 11 Chief Ministers including Mamata, Kejriwal on repealing CAA
- Automobiles Kia Seltos Sales Milestone: Crosses 1,00,000 Bookings Since Launch
- Finance Shriram Transport Finance NCDs Offer Interest Up To 9.1%: Should You Invest?
- Sports I don't have many games left to play for my country: Sunil Chhetri
- Travel Transformative Travel: A New 2020 Travel Trend
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Swami Vivekananda's Short Story Will Inspire You To Understand The Meaning Of True Worth
Swami Vivekananda always condemned weakness in any form. A short story narrated by the Swami on the true worth of things-which we normally think as 'all good things 'conveys the truth. This year, 12 January will mark his 157th birth anniversary.
An astrologer once approached the king and predicted that he would die in six months. The king's fear knew no bounds. However, the minister tried to comfort the king by saying the words of such people ought not to be taken seriously. The fright of the king, however, weighed down the words of the minister.
The minister then sent word to the astrologer, who appeared in the court of the king once again. The minister asked the astrologer if his prediction was true. The astrologer vouched that his calculations were accurate. This unnerved the king even more.
The minister then asked the astrologer if he was aware of the day of his death. The astrologer replied that he would die in twelve years. The minister at once drew his sword and beheaded the astrologer. He turned to the king, “Do you see this liar? He who said would die in twelve years, is dead now, right before your eyes!"
The wise minister advised the king, “If you want to keep your nation alive and throbbing, then keep away from such things"
Swami Vivekananda says that the true worth of things, which we may term as all good things can be determined if only they strengthen us. Anything that causes weakness in us ought to be shunned as unworthy.