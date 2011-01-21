Swami Vivekananda's Short Story Will Inspire You To Understand The Meaning Of True Worth Anecdotes oi-Priya Devi

Swami Vivekananda always condemned weakness in any form. A short story narrated by the Swami on the true worth of things-which we normally think as 'all good things 'conveys the truth. This year, 12 January will mark his 157th birth anniversary.

An astrologer once approached the king and predicted that he would die in six months. The king's fear knew no bounds. However, the minister tried to comfort the king by saying the words of such people ought not to be taken seriously. The fright of the king, however, weighed down the words of the minister.

The minister then sent word to the astrologer, who appeared in the court of the king once again. The minister asked the astrologer if his prediction was true. The astrologer vouched that his calculations were accurate. This unnerved the king even more.

The minister then asked the astrologer if he was aware of the day of his death. The astrologer replied that he would die in twelve years. The minister at once drew his sword and beheaded the astrologer. He turned to the king, “Do you see this liar? He who said would die in twelve years, is dead now, right before your eyes!"

The wise minister advised the king, “If you want to keep your nation alive and throbbing, then keep away from such things"

Swami Vivekananda says that the true worth of things, which we may term as all good things can be determined if only they strengthen us. Anything that causes weakness in us ought to be shunned as unworthy.