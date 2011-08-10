On Swami Vivekananda's Birthday, Let's Learn About Interesting Incidents Of His Life Anecdotes oi-Priya Devi

Swami Vivekananda carried, non-duality or Advaita Vedanta in His heart while He advocated practicality in day to day life. A short story illustrates the truth. This year, 12 January will mark his 157th birth anniversary.

Swami Vivekananda was once travelling in a train. A Britisher happened to be the co-passenger. The Britisher did not have any regards for monks and misunderstood them to be utterly useless people. He did not like the very idea of a monk sharing his compartment.

Swamiji soon drifted into a nap. The Britisher snatched the opportunity to irritate the Swami. He immediately took the shoes of Swamiji and threw it out.

When Swamiji woke up, he found His shoes missing. He did not make an attempt to enquire about his shoes and kept mum.

After a while, the Britisher fell asleep. When he woke up, he found his coat missing.

He enquired, “Where is my coat?"

The Swami replied, “Your coat has gone in search of my boots!"

While habouring the sense of non-duality, the essence of Advaita Vedanta, Swamiji was a fearless and a practical person. He calls it 'Practical Vedanta'