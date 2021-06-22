Sagittarius Yearly Horoscope 2021 Yearly Horoscope oi-Deepannita Das

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

The beginning of the year 2021 will be fine for you. During this time, you have to be a little careful in terms of money. You will be able to earn good money in this period, but despite this you will not be in control of your expenses. Apart from this, there can also be a debate on ancestral property. The period from April to July will be a relief for you. There may be advancement of the working people. If you do business then you may face some challenges but despite this you can get success. At the end of the year there will be an opportunity to travel with your family.

Sagittarius family horoscope

On the family front this year is going to be very auspicious for you. If a dispute has been going on in your house for a long time, then this year there is a strong possibility of calming it down. Your relationship with your family will be stronger and your personal life will also increase in happiness. This year is going to be very lucky for your siblings. This year he is likely to get some big success. Apart from this, a new member can also be entered in your house. Overall, this year is going to bring happiness for you.

Sagittarius health horoscope

People can get good results in health this year. Although your weak planets may test you in the interim, due to which physical pain is possible, you do not have to worry much. There will be no major problems this year. Try to keep your immunity strong so that you can protect yourself from any kind of infection. October will not be good for your health. During this period, due to your poor health, you will not be able to focus on your work properly. To keep yourself healthy, you must take a walk in the open air daily.

Sagittarius love horoscope

At the beginning of the year, your spouse may have a major health problem. During this time, you will be very worried about his health. During this period most of your time will be spent traveling around the doctors and hospitals. The middle of the year is expected to be fine for you. During this period, the health of your spouse may also improve. During this period, closeness between you will also increase. You can also take any important decision regarding the future. The time after October is going to be normal for you. Talking about your romantic life, during this period you may have many problems between you. You have to take care that you do not doubt your partner unnecessarily on small matters, otherwise your relationship may get worse.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021