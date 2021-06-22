Pisces Yearly Horoscope 2021 Yearly Horoscope oi-Deepannita Das

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

You can get some great relief in the beginning of 2021. During this time you are likely to get rid of money related anxiety. In this period, you will be able to repay a big debt. This year is a strong wish to have the wishes of the natives who make love marriages. The period from April to September will be slightly unfavorable for you. During this time your health may decline. You better be cautious. You are advised to stay away from legal bets this year. Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.

Pisces Family Horoscope

The pleasures of your personal life will increase. The movement of the planets is indicating that this time is going to be very good for you with your family members. If there is a dispute related to the ancestral property, then there is a strong possibility of his calm this year. This can also lead to a big jump in your financial situation. If you are associated with your father's business, then from time to time he will continue to guide you. Apart from this, your relations with your elder brothers will also remain cordial. Domestic responsibilities may increase slightly in the middle of the year. However, with the help of your loved ones everything will be very easy for you. Purchase of household items is likely to increase during this period.

Pisces Health Horoscope

In terms of health, the year 2021 is likely to be mixed for you. The beginning of the year will be a little difficult for you. Your health will remain weak during this period. The period from March to June is going to be full of ups and downs for you. During this time you have to take complete care of your health. Also during this period you are advised to refrain from traveling. The time after October will be a relief for you. During this time your health can improve. However, during this time you have to avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself.

Pisces Love Horoscope

The year 2021 will prove to be better for your married life. The period from January to March will be spent with your spouse in great joy. The sweetness in your relationship will increase and you will feel a newness in your relationship. Though there may be sour sweet noises between you, there is no major problem. Your child will bring happy news. His performance in the field of education will be greatly appreciated. In the case of love, this time will give mixed results for you. At this time, there will be misunderstandings and differences between you, but in spite of this your attachment to each other will not be reduced. You will try your best to strengthen your relationship by crossing every hurdle.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 12:30 [IST]