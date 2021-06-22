Capricorn Yearly Horoscope 2021 Yearly Horoscope oi-Deepannita Das

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

For you, the year 2021 will be full of ups and downs. The beginning of the year will be normal for you. During this time there may be minor problems. The time from May to July will be slightly unfavorable for you. During this time, you will be very worried about your health. Also your expenses may increase. Talking about the work, this year is going to be great for the people associated with the fields of hospitality, fashion designing, acting, etc. There will be no major problems in your personal life this year. However, you have to keep in mind that you give enough time to your family members.

Capricorn family horoscope

On the family front, this year is going to be alright for you. The beginning of the year will be somewhat slow for you. During this time your mother may face health related problems. During this period a lot of your money can be spent on his health. On the other hand, you will also have bad arguments with some members of your house. If you are thinking about buying or selling a property, then you must consult your elders. It will be better if you do not take important decisions like this without thinking.

Capricorn health Horoscope

The lord of your zodiac planet is Saturn, who will help you stay away from diseases this year. On the health front, the year 2021 is going to be favorable for people. Most of the year, you will be in good health. You will also be strong mentally. Even if there are minor problems, you will get well soon. If you follow a balanced routine, as well as try to make some changes in your eating and drinking habits, then you will definitely get better results. Yoga and meditation will also prove to be extremely beneficial for you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope

The period from January to April is going to be very difficult for your married life. During this time, you may have a dispute with your spouse, due to which the atmosphere of your house will be quite tense. You will not be able to reduce the distance between you. The time after September will be a relief for you. During this time, you will see softness in the behavior of your spouse. There can be a big change in their behavior. You too must try your best to keep the peace of your married life. This year is going to be very auspicious for you in terms of love and love. You will find yourself extremely close to your partner. Confidence will grow between you and therefore, you will be very happy about your relationship. You may also decide to be in marriage this year.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 12:37 [IST]