International Women’s Day 2021: Famous Quotes And Saying By Some Renowned Women
There was a time when women's voice was suppressed. Their thoughts, opinions and emotions were seldom given importance. However, women empowered themselves and broke the glass ceilings to make sure that society listens to what they say. To celebrate the achievements, contribution and importance of women in this world, we observe International Women's Day on 8 March every year.
This year we have brought some inspiring quotes shared by women who chose not to give up and brought a change in society. Scroll down the article to read more.
1. "A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous." Coco Chanel
2. "Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness."- Oprah Winfrey
3. "Well-behaved women seldom make history."- Laurel Thatcher Ulrich
4. "Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim."- Nora Ephron
5. "Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition."- Marilyn Monroe
6. "Feminism is the radical notion that women are human beings."- Cheris Kramarae
7. "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish."- Michelle Obama
8. "A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman."- Melinda Gates
9. "As a woman I have no country. As a woman, I want no country. As a woman, my country is the whole world." Virginia Woolf
10. "We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead."- Beyoncé
11. "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman." Margaret Thatcher
12. "Men are taught to apologize for their weaknesses, women for their strengths." Lois Wyse
13. "Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world." Hillary Clinton
14. "One is not born, but rather becomes a woman." Simone de Beauvoir
15. "You can be gorgeous at thirty, charming at forty, and irresistible for the rest of your life."- Coco Chanel
16. "I am thankful for my struggle because, without it, I wouldn't have stumbled across my strength."- Alex Elle
17. "It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent."- Madeleine Albright
18. "We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women's voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored."- Sheryl Sandberg
19. "The thing women have yet to learn is nobody gives you power. You just take it." Roseanne Barr
20. "Women have discovered that they cannot rely on men's chivalry to give them justice."- Helen Keller
21. "She does not know what the future holds, but she is grateful for slow and steady growth."- Morgan Harper Nichols
22. "Women, if the soul of the nation is to be saved, I believe you must become its soul."- Coretta Scott King
23. "When black women win victories, it is a boost for virtually every segment of society."- Angela Davis
24. "There is a special place in hell for women who do not help other women."- Madeleine Albright
25. "There is a stubbornness about me that can never bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me."- Jane Austen