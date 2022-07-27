Just In
- 2 min ago What Is Black Wheat? Read About The Health Benefits Of This Gluten-Free, Superior Wheat Variety
- 1 hr ago Shraddha Kapoor Looks Resplendent In These Latest Pictures!
- 1 hr ago Does Dirty Hair Grow Faster Than Clean Hair?
- 2 hrs ago Rat Fever Reported In Karnataka: Know About The Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention
Don't Miss
- News 20 suspended RS MPs begin relay protest in Parliament
- Finance Govt Asks States, To Extend Aspirational Districts Template In Backward Blocks
- Sports WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: July 26, 2022
- Automobiles 2022 Renault Kiger Review — Renault Sticks To The Kiger’s Original Success Formula
- Movies Divyanka Tripathi On Trolls Fat Shaming & Asking Her If She's Pregnant: Blocked People Who're Mentally Ugly
- Education Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check how to download scorecard on mpsos.nic.in
- Technology India Offers The 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices Globally
- Travel Hotel vs. Hostel: Know What Suits You Better
Viral Video: Medical Students Walk Out From Induction Ceremony As Anti-Abortion Keynote Speaker Takes Stage
Last month, on 25 June, in a landmark decision, the US Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade ruling and said the United States conferred the right to have an abortion. But, soon after, numerous protests followed by vandalism and violence have broken out against the anti-abortion laws in the country. This meant that millions of US women lost the legal right to safe abortion.
While there are numerous protests on social media and endless photos and videos are being posted and circulated, one incident related to the medical students from the University of Michigan has grabbed everyone's attention and has gone viral.
The incident happened on 24 July, which is a month after the Roe vs. Wade judgement, when the freshers from the University of Michigan Medical School initiated a walkout during their induction ceremony to protest against the invitation of the keynote speaker of the event, Dr Kristin Collier, an anti-abortion law supporter.
This took place the moments before, Dr Collier took the stage to begin his speech. He is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School and Director of the University of Michigan Medical School Program on Health Spirituality & Religion.
Just a week before the initiation ceremony, 350 students of the university had signed a petition pleading the authorities not to invite Dr Collier to the event. The petition said, 'While we support the rights of freedom of speech and religion, an anti-choice speaker as a representative of the University of Michigan undermines the University's position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care...This is not simply a disagreement on personal opinion; through our demand, we are standing up in solidarity against groups who are trying to take away human rights and restrict medical care.'
The video has garnered 16.4 million views. Watch the video here.
- fashion trendsPresident Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath In White Santali Saree: Know The Draping Style, History And Price
- womenEva Peron: Argentinian Legend Lives On 70 Years Later
- womenNeck Bent At 90 Degrees, Indian Doc Saves Pak Girl’s Life, Treats Her Successfully For Free
- womenPlanning For A Solo Trip? Here Are The 10 Most Safe Places To Travel Alone As A Woman And Tips
- womenRemoval Of Mangalsutra By Wife Reflects Mental Cruelty Of Highest Order: Madras High Court
- womenMeet Bhagwani Devi: 94-YO Woman Who Creates History, Wins Gold At World Masters Athletics Championship 2022
- womenWoman Explains On TikTok Why She Refrains From Shaving Her Armpits, Video Goes Viral
- womenWoman Breaks Taboo, Adds 'Sex Work' As Experience In Her LinkedIn Profile, Netizens Applaud
- womenItalian Actress Gina Lollobrigida Turns 95: A Look At The Cinema Icon's Career
- womenWho Was Anne Frank? Google Dedicates Doodle To Honour The Life Of The Holocaust Victim
- womenDroupadi Murmu Creates History, Becomes The First Tribal President Of India
- wellness11 Health Symptoms Women Shouldn't Ignore